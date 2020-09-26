Bihar COMFED Recruitment 2020 for 142 Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistant Posts @sudha.coop

Bihar COMFED Recruitment 2020: Bihar State Milk Co-Operative Federation Limited (COMFED) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for COMFED Recruitment 2020 through official website @sudha.coop from 07 October to 07 November 2020.
Important Dates
- Date of Commencement of online application for the post: 07 October 2020 from 10 AM
- Last Date for online submission of application for the post: 07 November 2020 till 5 PM
Bihar COMFED Vacancy Details
- Accounts Assistant - 39 Posts
- Marketing Assistant - 31 Posts
- Procurement Assistant - 72 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Accounts Assistant - B.Com with 2 years of experience
- Marketing Assistant - Graduate with flair of Marketing
- Procurement Assistant - Degree (Science, Arts, Commerce). 2 Years Experience will be preferred
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit - 18 Years
- Maximum Age Limit for UR - 37 Years
- Maximum Age Limit for UR (W), BC (M & W), EBC (M & W) - 40 Years
- Maximum Age Limit for SC & ST (M&W) - 42 Years
Official Notification Download Here
Online Application Link
to be active on 7 September
Official Website Link
How to Apply for Bihar COMFED Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistant Posts ?
Interested candidates can apply for the posts through officila website of COMFED from 07 October to 07 November 2020.