Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam Date 2020-21 Out for @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check 05/2019 Exam and Admit Card Updates

Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam Date 2020-21: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the exam date for the post of Driver Constable, against advertisement number 05/2019 in Bihar Police on its official website - http://csbc.bih.nic.in. As per the Bihar Police Constable Driver Notice, Bihar Police Driver Constable Written Exam will be held on 03 January 2021.

Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card

In order to appear for Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam, the candidates are required to download the admit card. The board will inform about the admit card separately. Bihar Police Driver Constable Admit Card is expected to be released in the third week of December 2020.

Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam Pattern

Bihar Police Driver Exam will be conducted on OMR sheets. The exam will have 100 objective-type questions on General Knowledge and on Contemporary Issues of 100 marks. Each questions will be of 1 mark.

Candidates are required to score a minimum of 30% marks. The candidates who qualify in the written exam shall be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Bihar Police Driver Constable Physical Test consists of Long Jump, Race, High Jump and Shot Put. The marks obtained in the written test shall be not be considered for final selection. Bihar Police Driver Constable PET is qualifying in nature

Those who qualify in the physical test shall be called for Motor Vehicle Driving Test which is of 100 marks. The final merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained in driving test.

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) had invited online application for filling up 1722 Driver Constable Posts from 29 November 2019 to 30 December 2019.

Bihar Police Driver Constable Exam Notice Download