Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak 2021 Exam Date Announced @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Sahayak Urdu Anuvadak 01/19 Exam Schedule Here

Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak 2021 Exam Date on its website. All such candidates who applied for BSSC Urdu Anuwadak 2021 against the advertisement number 01/19 will be able to download the call letter through the official website.i.e.bssc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on 28 February 2021 at various exam centre. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded within 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak 2021 Admit Card

The Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak 2021 Admit Card will be uploaded within 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. To download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The direct link of the admit card will be available on the official website once activated.

The candidates will be able to download Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak 2021 Admit Card through this article. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or jagranjosh.com for latest updates. The exam centre details will be available on the admit card only. Candidates will have to appear in the examination hall along with the hard copy of their admit card.

Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak 2021 Vacancies

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 1294 vacancies of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.

Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak 2021 Exam Date Notice