BPSC Recruitment 2022 For 55 Drug Inspector Post: Check Salary And Application Process

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online application for the 55 Drug Inspector Post on its official website. Check BPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released notification for recruitment of the 55 Drug Inspector Post under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar on its official website. Selection for BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022 will be done on the basis of written test followed by Interview. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 16 December 2022. The process of online application will be commence from 25 November 2022.

Candidates having specific educational qualification including a Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022

Advt No: 09/2022

Important Date BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application:16 December 2022

Vacancy Details BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022

Drug Inspector-55

Eligibility Criteria BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialization in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law.

You can check the notification link for all the details regarding the BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022.

Steps to Download: BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022

You will need to visit the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Under Subject section, click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice and Advertisement for the post of Drug Inspector under Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 09/2022),Syllabus of Examination ,Schedule-C (Regarding Experience) on the home page. You will get the PDF of the BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022 in a new window. Download and save the BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022 for future reference

BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022 PDF





How To Apply BPSC Drug Inspector Recruitment Notification 2022

You can apply online for these posts after visiting the website of the commission -bpsc.bih.nic.in and clicking on the registration link available. Last date for submission of online application is 16 December 2022. The process of online application will be commence from 25 November 2022.