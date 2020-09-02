Study at Home
Search

BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 605 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 4 Sept

BPSC Engineering Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of HOD Automobile Engineering, Lecturer in Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Sep 2, 2020 19:04 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020
BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020

BPSC Engineering Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of HOD Automobile Engineering, Lecturer in Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will start from 4 September and will continue till 21 September 2020. A total of 605 Vacancies will be recruited in Civil/Mechanical/Electronics and Automobile Engineering Department as Lecturer. Candidates can check this article for post wise vacancy segregation, educational qualification, experience, age limit and other essential details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 4 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 21 September 2020

BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • HOD Automobile Engineering- 2 Posts
  • Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering- 166 Posts
  • Lecturer, Electronics Engineering - 131 Posts
  • Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering - 306 Posts

BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • HOD Automobile Engineering- Ph.D in Automobile Engg./Technology and First Class at Bachelor/s or Master's level in the Automobile Engg./Technology or Bachelor's and Master's degree in Automobile Engg./Technology.
  • Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering- B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mech. Engg.fiechnology with first class or Equivalent.
  • Lecturer, Electronics Engineering - B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) in Electronics Engg.technology with first class or Equivalent.
  • Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering - B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Civil Engineering with first class or Equivalent in any one of the degrees.

BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 21 years

Download BPSC Assistant Professor Civil Engineering Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Download BPSC Lecturer Electronics Engineering Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Download BPSC Lecturer Mechanical Engineering Notification PDF Here

Download BPSC HOD Automobile Engineering Notification PDF Here

Official Notification

How to apply for BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 4 September 2020 to 21 September 2020 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application and send it to the commission on or before 12 October 2020. 

Check Latest Government Jobs in Bihar:

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 216 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Apply Online for 36 HOD (Electrical Engineering) Posts

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in for Professor and Associate Professor Posts, Online Application starts from 28 Aug

BPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 137 Vacancies Notified

BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 27 Posts in Govt. Engineering Colleges@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020: Apply for 84 Posts in Physics/Chemistry and Humanity @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for 119 Lecturer Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for 27 Posts in Govt. Engineering Colleges@bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

FAQ

How to apply for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 4 to 21 September 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to the Bihar Public Service Commission on or before 12 October 2020.

What is the age limit required for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

The candidate should be minimum 21 years of age.

What is the qualification required for BPSC Engineer Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.), M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech, Ph.D. qualification in relevant subject with first class or Equivalent are eligible to apply for the post.

What are the registration dates for BPSC Engineer Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can register themselves for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 between 4 September 2020 to 21 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for BPSC Engineer Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

A total of 605 Vacancies will be recruited in Civil/Mechanical/Electronics and Automobile Engineering Department as Lecturer in Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar.

Related Stories