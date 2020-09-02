BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 605 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 4 Sept

How to apply for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 4 to 21 September 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to the Bihar Public Service Commission on or before 12 October 2020.

What is the age limit required for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

The candidate should be minimum 21 years of age.

What is the qualification required for BPSC Engineer Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.), M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech, Ph.D. qualification in relevant subject with first class or Equivalent are eligible to apply for the post.

What are the registration dates for BPSC Engineer Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can register themselves for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 between 4 September 2020 to 21 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for BPSC Engineer Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

A total of 605 Vacancies will be recruited in Civil/Mechanical/Electronics and Automobile Engineering Department as Lecturer in Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar.