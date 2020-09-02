BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 605 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 4 Sept

BPSC Engineering Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of HOD Automobile Engineering, Lecturer in Electronics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will start from 4 September and will continue till 21 September 2020. A total of 605 Vacancies will be recruited in Civil/Mechanical/Electronics and Automobile Engineering Department as Lecturer. Candidates can check this article for post wise vacancy segregation, educational qualification, experience, age limit and other essential details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 4 September 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 21 September 2020
BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- HOD Automobile Engineering- 2 Posts
- Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering- 166 Posts
- Lecturer, Electronics Engineering - 131 Posts
- Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering - 306 Posts
BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- HOD Automobile Engineering- Ph.D in Automobile Engg./Technology and First Class at Bachelor/s or Master's level in the Automobile Engg./Technology or Bachelor's and Master's degree in Automobile Engg./Technology.
- Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering- B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) in Mech. Engg.fiechnology with first class or Equivalent.
- Lecturer, Electronics Engineering - B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) in Electronics Engg.technology with first class or Equivalent.
- Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering - B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Civil Engineering with first class or Equivalent in any one of the degrees.
BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 21 years
Download BPSC Assistant Professor Civil Engineering Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
Download BPSC Lecturer Electronics Engineering Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
Download BPSC Lecturer Mechanical Engineering Notification PDF Here
Download BPSC HOD Automobile Engineering Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BPSC Engineering Lecturer Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 4 September 2020 to 21 September 2020 at bpsc.bih.nic.in. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application and send it to the commission on or before 12 October 2020.
