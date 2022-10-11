BPSC Bihar Judicial Services Final Result 2022 (Out) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Final Result on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC Judicial Services Final Result 2022 : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Final Result on its official website. Commission had conducted the interview from 22 August to 06 September 2022 for the candidates qualified in the mains exam.

Candidates appeared in the Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination Interview round can check the final result available on the official website -bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However you can download the final result directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Judicial Services Final Result 2022





It is noted that a total of 688 candidates qualified in the Judicial Service mains exam were appeared in the interview round. A total of 691 candidates were qualified for the interview round in the Judicial Service Mains exam.

Candidates appeared in the interview round can check the PDF of the BPSC Judicial Services Final Result 2022 from the official website.

You can download the Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 after following the steps given below.

How to Download Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Subject section on the home page. Click on 'Final Results: 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2020) ' flashing homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 Download Bihar Judicial Services Main Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Commission has launched the recruitment process to fill the total 214 posts under 31st Bihar Judicial Services against Advt no-Advt. No. 04/2020.