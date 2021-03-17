BSSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2021 Out @bssc.bih.nic.in: Download Bihar SSC Cut Off Marks, Merit List

BSSC Stenographer Result 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the qualified and disqualified list of the candidates who appeared for the Stenographer Skill Test. Candidates who appeared in the Stenographer Skill Test against the advertisement no. 20010116 can check the list of the candidates through the official website of BSSC.i.e.bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the result, a total of 183 candidates have been selected for recruitment to the post of Stenographer while 843 have been disqualified. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded on the official website. The candidates are advised to appear for the counselling session on the scheduled date.

Download BSSC Stenographer Result 2021 PDF

The exact date and timing of the counselling session will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates can now download BSSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

Latest Government Jobs:

HAL MT Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @hal-india.co.in, 100 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 17 March

Mizoram PSC Junior Grade Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Notification @mpsc.gov.in, 28 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online for Junior Grade of MCS (Combined) Post

UPCL AE Recruitment 2021, 105 Vacancies Notified for AE & Other Posts, Apply Online @upcl.org

Saraswat Bank Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT: 150 Vacancies Notified for Grade B Clerical Cadre, Apply Online @saraswatbank.com

North Central Railway NCR Recruitment 2021 for Apprentice Posts, 480 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @ncr.indianrailways.gov.in