CBSE Admit Card 2020 for 10th & 12th Released At cbse.nic.in: Check how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE Admit Cards 2020 (or CBSE Hall Ticket) at cbse.nic.in for CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams. This is the most important document without which students will not get the entry in CBSE Examination Centres. While appearing for CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2020, students must carry this admit card.

CBSE Admit Card 2020: Process to download





The process of downloading CBSE Admit Card 2020 is very simple. CBSE Schools need to login using this link and User ID, Password and Security Pin (or Captcha Challenge). After clicking on the login button, CBSE Admit Card 2020 can be downloaded. Only CBSE Schools are authorised to download CBSE Admit Card. Students studying in CBSE Schools can now download CBSE Admit Cards directly.

CBSE Admit Card 2020: Important Checklist

As we have already mentioned that the CBSE Admit Card is the most important and mandatory document. It is the responsibility of students and schools to check that there is no error (name, subjects, subject codes etc) in the CBSE Admit Cards. Following are some important things to be checked in CBSE Admit Cards to avoid any issue.

Personal details in CBSE Admit Card i.e. Names & Guardian Name (Spellings), Date of Birth Must be Checked:

Date of birth, spellings & other personal details mentioned in the mark sheet is used from time to time so students must cross-check these details.

Signature, Photograph, Subject Codes & Other Details:

Students must make sure that the CBSE Admit Cards are duly signed by the authorities and photograph is clearly visible in the CBSE Admit Card. Make sure that subject codes are mentioned correctly & other details must be also correct.

CBSE Admit Card 2020 for Private Candidates Soon:

CBSE Admit Card for private candidates will be also available after a few days. Jagran Josh will provide complete updates as soon as CBSE will release Admit Card for private candidates.