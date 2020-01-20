Search

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2020: Tips, Strategies, Important Books for Last Month Preparation & More

Check tips & strategies preparation of upcoming CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exams 2020. Here we have also provided the list of most important books for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2020. 

Jan 20, 2020 19:02 IST
CBSE Board Exams 2020

CBSE Board Exams 2020 for 10th & 12th are going to start from 15 February onwards and this is the time when students need to the point information and resources for the final preparation. In this article, we are going to provide some important resources for the preparation of CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020. In this article, we have provided important tips & strategies for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2020. Besides tips & strategies, here you will also get links to download important resources (PDF) and details of important books for the last month preparation. 

CBSE Admit Card 2020 for 10th & 12th Released At cbse.nic.in: Check how to download

⇒ CBSE Date Sheet 2020 for 10th & 12th Board Exams: Dates, Timings

# CBSE Board Exam 2020: Important Books for Last Month Preparation

Have you ever analysed previous years’ papers of CBSE Board Exams? If yes, then you must have observed some important topics & concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2020. 

Try solving previous 5 to 10 years papers then you will learn many important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked. Alternatively, you can purchase solved unit-wise or chapter-wise previous years papers of CBSE Board Exams 2020. This is the best way to prepare for the preparation of CBSE board exam 2020.

Recommended Books for Last Month Preparation: CBSE Board Exam 2020

Important For Last Month Preparation: CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2020 

Important For Last Month Preparation: CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020 

- CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Includes Objective Types & MCQ's (Question Bank For March 2020 Exam)

- CBSE Question Bank Class 12 Mathematics Chapter-wise & Topic-wise with MCQ's 

- CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Includes Objective Types & MCQ's (Question Bank For March 2020 Exam)

- CBSE Chemistry Solved Papers Class 12 (Chapter-wise)

- CBSE Question Bank Class 10 English Language & Literature Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Includes Objective Types & MCQ's

- CBSE Question Bank Class 12 Physics Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Includes Objective Types & MCQ's 

Oswaal CBSE Class 10 Social Science (Question Bank): Chapterwise & Topicwise 

- English Core Class-12: 10 Years CBSE (Chapterwise-Topicwise) 

CBSE Question Bank Class 10 Hindi B Book Chapter-wise & Topic-wise (Question Bank)

- CBSE Biology Solved Papers Class 12: (Chapter-wise & Topic-wise)
   
 

Students are advised to first read or study a chapter from NCERT textbooks or reference books and then try to answer the questions given in unit-wise chapter-wise previous years' CBSE papers. 

# Solve Latest CBSE Sample Paper 2020 (Issued by CBSE - Free of Cost):

After studying previous years’ CBSE Papers, you will learn about important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked. After going through previous years' papers, you must solve the latest CBSE Sample Papers, issued by CBSE. These papers are available free of cost and based on the latest CBSE Syllabus & Exam Pattern.

These are one of the most important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2020. Links to download the latest CBSE Sample Papers 2020 (free) are given in these two articles.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers & Marking Scheme: 2020

CBSE Class 10th Sample Papers 2020 with Answers & Marking Scheme: Download in PDF

Download Links of CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for 10th and 12th (Direct Links)

Download CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2020

Download CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2020

CBSE Class 10 Maths: Basic

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Maths: Basic

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Maths: Basic 

CBSE Class 12 Maths

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Maths

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Maths

CBSE Class 10 Maths: Standard

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Maths: Standard

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Maths: Standard

CBSE Class 12 English Core

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 English Core

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 English Core

CBSE Class 10 Science

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Science

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Science

CBSE Class 12 English Elective

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 English Elective

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 English Elective

CBSE Class 10 Social Science

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Social Science

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Social Science

CBSE Class 12 Physics

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Physics

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Physics

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Hindi A

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Hindi A

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Chemistry

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Chemistry

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 Hindi B

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 Hindi B

CBSE Class 12 Biology

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Biology

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Biology

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature):

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 10 English (Language & Literature):

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 10 English (Language & Literature):

CBSE Class 12 Economics

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Economics

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Economics

 

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Business Studies

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Business Studies

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Accountancy

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Accountancy

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices - New

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Informatics Practices

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Informatics Practices

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices - Old

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Informatics Practices

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Informatics Practices

CBSE Class 12  Geography

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12  Geography

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12  Geography

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science - Old

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Computer Science

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Computer Science

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science - New

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Computer Science

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Computer Science

CBSE Class 12 Political Science

- Download CBSE Sample Paper 2020 for Class 12 Political Science

- Download CBSE Marking Scheme 2020 for Class 12 Political Science

#  Follow Topics Mentioned in Latest CBSE Syllabus 

When students don’t have much time for preparation then it is important that they focus only on the topics mentioned in the latest CBSE Syllabus. 

When you learn the latest CBSE syllabus then you will also find that different units of a subject have different weightage in CBSE question paper. Students are advised to first prepare the chapter with maximum weightage in CBSE Board Exam 2020.

Links to access CBSE Syllabus for Class 10th and 12th (Applicable for CBSE 2020 Board Exams) are given below

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Board Exam 2020

CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus

Download

Link to Download CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2019-20:

Subjects

Download Links

CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus: 2019 – 20  

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus: 2019 – 20

Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus: 2019 - 20

Download PDF

# Revise Chapters from Class Notes & NCERT textbooks 

During the last month of the CBSE board exam preparation, it is not advisable that students should study any new chapter. They must only revise what they have prepared until now. Students must also revise the chapters or units from NCERT textbooks followed by self-made chapter notes which they have made themselves.Students should likewise try to solve exercises given at the end of each chapter.  Students can also refer to solutions with NCERT solutions provided by Jagran Josh.

 

 

 



