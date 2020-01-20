CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2020: Tips, Strategies, Important Books for Last Month Preparation & More

CBSE Board Exams 2020 for 10th & 12th are going to start from 15 February onwards and this is the time when students need to the point information and resources for the final preparation. In this article, we are going to provide some important resources for the preparation of CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020. In this article, we have provided important tips & strategies for the preparation of the upcoming CBSE Board Exam 2020. Besides tips & strategies, here you will also get links to download important resources (PDF) and details of important books for the last month preparation.

# CBSE Board Exam 2020: Important Books for Last Month Preparation

Have you ever analysed previous years’ papers of CBSE Board Exams? If yes, then you must have observed some important topics & concepts from which questions have been frequently asked in CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2020.

Try solving previous 5 to 10 years papers then you will learn many important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked. Alternatively, you can purchase solved unit-wise or chapter-wise previous years papers of CBSE Board Exams 2020. This is the best way to prepare for the preparation of CBSE board exam 2020.

Recommended Books for Last Month Preparation: CBSE Board Exam 2020

Students are advised to first read or study a chapter from NCERT textbooks or reference books and then try to answer the questions given in unit-wise chapter-wise previous years' CBSE papers.

# Solve Latest CBSE Sample Paper 2020 (Issued by CBSE - Free of Cost):

After studying previous years’ CBSE Papers, you will learn about important concepts from which questions have been frequently asked. After going through previous years' papers, you must solve the latest CBSE Sample Papers, issued by CBSE. These papers are available free of cost and based on the latest CBSE Syllabus & Exam Pattern.

These are one of the most important resources for the preparation of upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2020. Links to download the latest CBSE Sample Papers 2020 (free) are given in these two articles.

⇒CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers & Marking Scheme: 2020

⇒CBSE Class 10th Sample Papers 2020 with Answers & Marking Scheme: Download in PDF

# Follow Topics Mentioned in Latest CBSE Syllabus

When students don’t have much time for preparation then it is important that they focus only on the topics mentioned in the latest CBSE Syllabus.

When you learn the latest CBSE syllabus then you will also find that different units of a subject have different weightage in CBSE question paper. Students are advised to first prepare the chapter with maximum weightage in CBSE Board Exam 2020.

Links to access CBSE Syllabus for Class 10th and 12th (Applicable for CBSE 2020 Board Exams) are given below

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Board Exam 2020 CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus Download CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus Download CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus Download CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature Syllabus Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Syllabus Download CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Syllabus Download CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Syllabus Download CBSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus Download

Link to Download CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2019-20:

# Revise Chapters from Class Notes & NCERT textbooks

During the last month of the CBSE board exam preparation, it is not advisable that students should study any new chapter. They must only revise what they have prepared until now. Students must also revise the chapters or units from NCERT textbooks followed by self-made chapter notes which they have made themselves.Students should likewise try to solve exercises given at the end of each chapter. Students can also refer to solutions with NCERT solutions provided by Jagran Josh.





