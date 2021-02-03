CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021: Analysis of CBSE Class 10 Time Table 2021, Updates & CBSE 2021 Board Exam Preparation Guidance

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE Class 10 Time Table 2021 has been officially released at cbse.nic.in & cbse.gov.in. The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has announced the detailed time table for CBSE Board Exams 2021 of Class 10. JagranJosh.Com has provided some essential points after the brief analysis of CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021. If you have not checked CBSE Date Sheet 2021 for Class 10th then you can do it from the following links.

Here are some important points from the analysis of CBSE Date Sheet 2021 of Class 10th besides important tips for CBSE 10th Exam 2021 preparation.

# Gap Between Important Papers of CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021:

Good news is that there are enough gaps between two consecutive exams of important subjects. Here are the dates of important subjects as per CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2021.

Clearly there are gaps of about 3 to 5 days in which students can easily revise the complete syllabus of the subject.

# Deleted CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-21 for CBSE 10th Board Exams 2021

The board has deleted several chapters (or topics) from the CBSE Class 10th Syllabus 2020-21. While doing preparation for CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021, it is recommended that students should focus on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. Links to access revised CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-21 (subject-wise) & deleted CBSE Class 10 Syllabus can be downloaded from the following links.

# CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers (Based On Revised & Reduced CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-21)

Free CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for Class 10th (based on revised & reduced CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2020-21) have been published by the board itself (along with hints & answers). CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme 2021 has been also published by the board which contains details of step-wise marks allocation.

# Essential Resources For Quick Revision & Preparation Of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021

Some important resources which are convenient for the preparation of CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 in less time. CBSE 10th Model Answer Sheets, previous year papers of CBSE 10th Board Exams, Class 10 NCERT Textbooks & Class 10 NCERT Solutions are some of these resources. Links to access these resources are given below.

As per the official updates, CBSE Board Exam 2021 for Class 10 will end on 7 June 2021. CBSE Result 2021 for Class 10 will be declared on or before 15 July 2021. Jagran Josh will provide all sorts of resources & support to all the students preparing for CBSE 10th Board Exams 2021.

