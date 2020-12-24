CBSE Marking Scheme for Class 10 German Sample Paper 2021 - Check Solution and Marks Distribution Criteria

CBSE Class 10 German Marking Scheme for Sample Paper 2021 is available here for download in PDF format. This marking scheme is a kind of solution of the sample paper as it includes answers to all questions given in the sample paper. It is also helpful for students to know the right format for writing answers in the CBSE board exam. Moreover, the CBSE Class 10 German Marking Scheme 2021 also mentions the criteria according to which marks are assigned to different questions. This is again helpful to write appropriate answers that can fetch students the maximum marks.

Given below are some questions from the CBSE Class 10 German sample paper 2021 and their answers from the CBSE Class 10 German Marking Scheme 2021:

Part - A

Objective Paper 40

LESEN

I. Lies die folgenden Texte und wähle zwei Texte aus.

Löse die Aufgaben zu den Texten. (Attempt the questions for any 2 texts)

Welche Antwort ist richtig? a, b oder c?

1. Was unterrichtet Manfred Bode?

a. Nur Mathematik.

b. Mathe und Erdkunde.

c. Alle Fächer.

Answer:

b. Mathe und Erdkunde.

2. Was braucht er für seine Arbeit?

a. Er braucht gute Ideen und klare Regeln am Unterricht.

b. Er braucht gute Ideen, klare Regeln und Spaß am Unterricht.

c. Er weiß nicht, was er am meisten im Unterricht braucht.

Answer:

b. Er braucht gute Ideen, klare Regeln und Spaß am Unterricht.

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2021 (Reduced)

CBSE Class 10 German Question Paper 2020

3. Was ist besonders wichtig für die Schüler der zehnten Klasse und warum?

a. Gute Zensuren

b. Traumberuf

c. Hausaufgabe und Klassenarbeit

Answer:

a. Gute Zensuren

4. Warum brauchen die Schüler der zehnten Klassen gute Zensuren?

a. Denn es geht um den Schulabschluss.

b. Denn das ist eine richtige Lösung.

c. Denn viele wollen auf eine höhere Schule gehen.

Answer:

a. Denn es geht um den Schulabschluss.

5. Was wollen die meisten Eltern unbedingt?

a. Dass ihr Kind eine Lehre macht.

b. Dass ihr Kind einen Traumberuf hat.

c. Dass ihr Kind Abitur macht und studiert.

Answer:

c. Dass ihr Kind Abitur macht und studiert.

.

.

.

Download the complete marking scheme along with the CBSE German sample paper from the following links:

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Complete Study Material & Guide for Preparation of Board Exam 2021