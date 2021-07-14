CBSE Class 10 Rationalised Syllabus 2021-2022 To Be Released Soon: What to Expect from the New Curriculum for Term 1 & Term 2

Rationalised Syllabus of CBSE Class 10 for Term 1 and Term 2 of current academic session 2021-2022 is expected to be released anytime in the month of July. What can be the major changes in the syllabus? Check details here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently announced a new assessment scheme for the Class 10 students according to which their performance would be measured over two sets of exams – Term 1 and Term 2. With the implementation of the new exam policy, the board is also going to rationalise the Class 10 syllabus for the current academic year. In this article, we will discuss about the changes the Board is expected to make in the syllabus and mention the latest updates regarding the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-2022. You can also get here the links to important resources to help you easily prepare for your board exam and obtain good marks.

→ CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2 Board Exams will be rationalised similar to that of the last academic session to accommodate for the loss of studies in view of the pandemic.

→ The new CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-2022 is expected to be released in July 2021.

→ By the time the revised syllabus is released, CBSE schools are asked to follow the curriculum and syllabus released by CBSE on March 31.

→ The Board has suggested the bifurcation of the syllabus for the two terms which means approximately 50 per cent syllabus will be covered in each term.

→ The syllabus for the two terms will be divided through a systemic approach by looking into the interconnectivity of concepts and topics to be covered in Term 1 and Term 2.

→ After the announcement of rationalising of the CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2021-2022, many teachers are expecting an effective reduction in the syllabus.

→ According to the teachers, a 30% reduction in the syllabus like in the previous academic year may not be adequate.

→ Teachers are expecting the Board to eliminate the complete topics from the CBSE Class 10 Syllabus rather than dropping portions of the topics. This would give them more time to build student’s concepts.

→ It is expected from the rationalised syllabus that the concepts taught in Term 1 would be also be used in Term 2.

We cannot confirm the changes made in the syllabus until the Board releases the CBSE Class 10 Rationalised Syllabus for Term 1 and Term 2 of Academic Session 2021-2022 officially. However, major and important topics that were retained in the last year's syllabus are expected to maintain their position in the new syllabus for current academic session as well. Meanwhile, you can start your exam preparations using the CBSE Syllabus released in March, 2021 and following the important resources prepared by examination exerts at Jagran Josh. Links to respective articles can be found below: