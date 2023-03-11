CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Question Paper 2023, Download PDF & Check Paper Analysis

CBSE Class 1 0 Sanskrit Exam 2023: CBSE Class 10th Sanskrit exam was conducted on March 11, 2023. Students can check the question Paper PDF and exam analysis for today’s class 10 Sanskrit Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Question Paper 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10 Sanskrit exam today, March 11, 2023. The exam started at 10:30 am and before that students were given 15 minutes to read the question paper. The exam lasted for 3 hours and the paper was over at 1:30 pm. A number of students who had chosen Sanskrit as the sixth subject in CBSE Class 10 for the session 2022-2023, appeared for the exam today. When asked to share their after exam reactions, students said that the Sanskrit paper was easy and scoring. They all seemed to be satisfied with their Sanskrit paper. Here, we bring you the exam analysis and question paper for today’s class 10 Sanskrit exam. CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Question Paper 2023 can be downloaded in PDF here. Answer key of the paper will be presented here as soon as the board releases it on its official website.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Class 10th Subject Sanskrit Date March 11, 2023 Time 10.30 AM to 01.30 PM Difficulty level Easy

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Paper Pattern 2023

The Class 10 Sanskrit Paper of Board Exam 2023 was for 80 marks. It had a total of 18 questions divided into four sections as per the following pattern:

Section A - Unseen passage - 10 marks

Section B - Creative Writing - 15 marks

Section C - Applied grammar - 25 marks

Section D - Extracts from Textbook - 30 marks

Question paper had a mix of objective and descriptive questions.

A general analysis of the CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam 2023 shows that the paper was very easy. All questions were simple and direct. It was only Section B that troubled a few students, other than that the paper was a good attempt for all.

CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Question Paper 2023

The Sanskrit exam of CBSE Class 10 was held today all across the country. Though CBSE has not released the question paper sets for Class 10 Sanskrit, we managed to source the paper for you. CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Question Paper 2023 can be downloaded from the link provided below.

CBSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results are expected to be declared in May/June 2023.

You will be able to check your CBSE Class 10 Results by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Board Result 2023

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023

