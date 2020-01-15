CBSE 10th Science Board Exam 2020: Important MCQs from Chapter 13 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

We are providing here a set of important Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) from Class 10 Science Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current. All these questions are provided with correct answers. Students should practice with these MCQs to prepare for the objective type questions for Class 10 Science Exam 2020.

MCQs from CBSE Class 10 Science Chapter 13: Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

1. The magnetic field lines outside a bar magnet:

(a) Originate from the South pole and end at its North Pole

(b) Originate from the North pole and end at its East Pole

(c) Originate from the North Pole and end at its South Pole

(d) Originate from the South pole and end at its West Pole

Answer: (c) Originate from the North Pole and end at its South Pole

2. The north pole of Earth’s magnet is in the:

(a) Geographical South

(b) Geographical East

(c) Geographical West

(d) Geographical North

Answer: (a) Geographical South

3. A soft iron bar is inserted inside a current-carrying solenoid. The magnetic field inside the solenoid:

(a) Will decrease

(b) Will increase

(c) Will become zero

(d) Will remain the same

Answer: (b) Will increase

4. A current carrying conductor is held in exactly vertical direction. In order to produce a clockwise magnetic field around the conductor, the current should be passed in the conductor:

(a) From top to bottom

(b) From left to right

(c) From bottom to top

(d) From right to left

Answer: (a) From top to bottom

5. The force exerted on a current carrying wire placed in a magnetic field is zero when the angle between wire and the direction of magnetic field is:

(a) 45o

(b) 60o

(c) 90o

(d) 180o

Answer: (d) 180o

6. An induced emf is produced when a magnet is moved into a coil. The magnitude of induced emf does not depend on:

(a) The speed with which the magnet is moved

(b) The number of turns of the coil

(c) The resistivity of the wire of the coil

(d) The strength of the magnet

Answer: (c) The resistivity of the wire of the coil

7. A positive charge is moving towards a person. The direction of magnetic field lines will be in

(a) Clockwise direction

(b) Anticlockwise direction

(c) Vertically upward direction

(d) Vertically downward direction

Answer: (b) Anticlockwise direction

8. A fuse should always be placed in the

(a) Live wire of the main circuit

(b) Neutral wire of the main circuit

(c) Earth wire of the main circuit

(d) Bothe live and neutral wire of the main circuit.

Answer: (a) Live wire of the main circui

9. If two circular coils can be arranged in any of the three situations as shown in the diagrams below, then their mutual induction will be:

(a) Maximum in situation a

(b) Maximum in situation b

(c) Maximum in situation c

(d) The same in all situations

Answer: (a) Maximum in situation a

10. A coil of insulated copper wire is connected to a galvanometer forming a loop and a magnet is:

A: Held stationary

B: Moved away along its axis

C: Moved towards along its axis

There will be a induced current in:

(a) A only

(b) A and B only

(c) B and C only

(d) A, B and C

Answer: (c) B and C only

11. The shape of the magnetic field lines produced by a current carrying conductor are:

(a) Straight lines

(b) Concentric circles

(c) Concentric ellipse

(d) Concentric parabolas

Answer: (b) Concentric circle

12. An electric motor is a device which transforms

(a) Mechanical energy into electrical energy

(b) Electrical energy into mechanical energy

(c) Kinetic energy into potential energy

(d) Electrical energy into Potential energy

Answer: (b) Electrical energy into mechanical energy

13. Which of the following diagrams correctly shows the magnetic field produced by a current- carrying wire?

(a) A

(b) B

(c) C

(d) D

Answer: (d) D

14. The frequency of electricity produced by DC generator is equal to

(a) 0 Hz

(b) 50 Hz

(c) 100 Hz

(d) 200 Hz

Answer: (a) 0 Hz

15. A current flows in a wire running between the S and N poles of a magnet lying horizontally as shown in the figure below:

The force on the wire due to the magnet is directed:

(a) From N to S

(b) From S to N

(c) Vertically downwards

(d) Vertically upwards

Answer: (c) Vertically downwards

