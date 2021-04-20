Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2021-22 (New): CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 11 Physics subject is available here. 

Created On: Apr 20, 2021 11:47 IST
CBSE 2021-22
CBSE 2021-22

CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 for Class 11 Physics subject is available here. Link to download CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2021-2022 is given at the end of this article. All the important details about CBSE Class 11 Physics subject is available in this syllabus.

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2021-22 (New) PDF: All Subjects!
CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2021-22 (New): 

Time: 3 hrs., Max Marks: 70 

 

 

No. of Periods

Marks

Unit–I

Physical World  and Measurement

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23

 

Chapter–1: Physical World

 

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

Unit-II

Kinematics

 

 

24

 

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line

 

Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

Unit–III

Laws of Motion

 

14

 

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

Unit–IV

ork,  Energy and Power

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

Chapter–6: ork, Energy and Power

Unit–V

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid

Body

 

18

 

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational

Motion

Unit-VI

Gravitation

 

12

 

Chapter–8: Gravitation

Unit–VII

Properties of Bulk  Matter

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

 

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

 

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

Unit–VIII

Thermodynamics

 

12

 

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

 

Unit–IX

Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic

Theory of Gases

 

08

 

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

Unit–X

Oscillations and Waves

 

 

26

 

 

 

10

 

Chapter–14: Oscillations

 

Chapter–15: aves

Total

160

70

Unit I: Physical world  and Measurement, 10 Periods

Chapter–1: Physical world

Physics-scope  and excitement; nature of physical laws; Physics, technology and society.

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements 

Need for measurement: Units of  measurement; systems of units; SI units, fundamental  and  derived  units.  Length,  mass   and  time  measurements; accuracy and precision  of  measuring  instruments;  errors in  measurement; significant figures.

Dimensions of physical quantities, dimensional analysis and its applications. 

Unit II: Kinematics (24 Periods) 

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line 

Frame of reference,  Motion  in  a straight  line:  Position-time  graph, speed and velocity. 

Elementary concepts of differentiation and integration for describing motion, uniform and non-  uniform motion, average speed and instantaneous velocity, uniformly accelerated motion, velocity - time and position-time graphs. 

Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment). 

Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane 

Scalar  and  vector quantities;  position  and  displacement  vectors,  general vectors and their  notations;  equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors, relative velocity, Unit vector; resolution of a vector in a plane, rectangular components, Scalar and Vector product of vectors. 

Motion  in  a plane,  cases  of  uniform  velocity  and  uniform  acceleration- projectile motion, uniform circular motion. 

Unit III: Laws of Motion (14 Periods)

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion 

Intuitive  concept of force,  Inertia,  Newton's first  law  of motion;  momentum and Newton's second law of motion; impulse; Newton's third law of motion. 

Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications. 

Equilibrium  of  concurrent  forces,  Static  and kinetic  friction,  laws  of  friction, rolling friction, lubrication. 

Dynamics  of uniform  circular  motion:  Centripetal  force,  examples  of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road). 

Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power (12 Periods) 

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

Work  done by  a constant force  and a variable  force;  kinetic  energy, work- energy theorem, power. 

Notion of potential energy, potential energy of a spring, conservative forces: conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies); non- conservative forces: motion in a vertical circle; elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions. 

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body (18 Periods)

 

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion 

Centre of mass of a two-particle system, momentum conservation and centre of mass motion. Centre of mass of a rigid body; centre of mass of a uniform rod. Moment  of  a force,   torque,  angular   momentum,  law   of  conservation   of angular momentum and its applications.

Equilibrium  of  rigid  bodies,  rigid  body  rotation  and equations  of  rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.

Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no  derivation). Statement of parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications. 

Unit VI: Gravitation (12 Periods) 

Chapter–8: Gravitation 

Kepler's  laws  of planetary  motion,  universal  law  of gravitation.  Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth.

Gravitational   potential   energy  and  gravitational   potential,   escape  velocity, orbital velocity of a satellite, Geo-stationary satellites. 

Unit VII: Properties of Bulk  Matter (24 Periods) 

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids 

Elastic  behaviour,  Stress-strain  relationship,  Hooke's law,  Young's modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity, Poisson's ratio; elastic energy. 

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids 

Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes), effect of gravity on fluid pressure. 

Viscosity,  Stokes' law,  terminal  velocity,  streamline  and turbulent  flow,  critical velocity, Bernoulli's theorem and its applications.

Surface  energy and  surface  tension,  angle  of  contact, excess  of  pressure across a curved surface, application of surface tension ideas to drops, bubbles and capillary rise. 

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

Heat, temperature, thermal  expansion;  thermal  expansion of  solids,  liquids and gases, anomalous expansion of water; specific heat capacity; Cp,  Cv - calorimetry; change of state - latent heat capacity. 

Heat  transfer-conduction,   convection   and  radiation,   thermal   conductivity, qualitative  ideas  of  Blackbody  radiation,  wien's  displacement  Law, Stefan's law, Greenhouse effect. 

Unit VIII:  Thermodynamics (12 Periods)

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics 

Thermal  equilibrium  and  definition  of  temperature  (zeroth  law  of thermodynamics), heat, work and internal energy. First law of thermodynamics, isothermal and adiabatic processes. 

Second law  of  thermodynamics:  reversible  and irreversible  processes, Heat engine and refrigerator. 

Unit IX: Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases (08 Periods) 

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory 

Equation of state of a perfect gas, work done in compressing a gas. 

Kinetic   theory   of   gases  -   assumptions,   concept   of   pressure.  Kinetic interpretation  of  temperature;  rms  speed  of  gas  molecules;  degrees  of freedom, law of equi-partition of energy (statement only) and application to specific  heat capacities  of  gases;  concept of  mean free  path,  Avogadro's number. 

Unit X: Oscillations and Waves (26 Periods) 

Chapter–14: Oscillations 

Periodic  motion  - time  period,  frequency,  displacement  as a function  of time, periodic functions. 

Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M)  and its equation;  phase; oscillations  of a loaded  spring-  restoring  force  and force  constant; energy in  S.H.M. Kinetic and potential energies; simple pendulum derivation of expression for its time period. Free, forced   and  damped  oscillations   (qualitative ideas only), resonance. 

Chapter–15: Waves 

ave motion:  Transverse and longitudinal  waves, speed of travelling  wave, displacement  relation  for  a progressive  wave,  principle  of  superposition  of waves,  reflection   of  waves,  standing   waves  in   strings   and  organ  pipes, fundamental mode and harmonics, Beats, Doppler effect. 

Practicals (Total Periods: 60) 

The record, to be submitted by the students, at the time of their annual examination, has to include: 

• Record of at least 12 Experiments [with 6 from each section], to be performed by the students. 

• Record of at least  6  Activities  [with  3  each from  section  A and section  B], to  be performed by the students. 

• Report of the project to be carried out by the students.

Evaluation Scheme

Time Allowed: Three hours, Max. Marks: 30 

Two experiments one from each section

7+7 Marks

Practical record (experiment and activities)

5 Marks

One activity from any section

3 Marks

Investigatory Project

3 Marks

Viva on experiments, activities and project

5 Marks

Total

30 Marks

Experiments

Section – A

1. To measure diameter of a small spherical/cylindrical body  and to measure internal diameter and depth of a given beaker/calorimeter using Vernier Callipers and hence find its volume. 

2. To  measure diameter  of a given  wire  and thickness  of a given  sheet using  screw gauge. 

3. To determine volume of an irregular lamina using a screw gauge. 

4. To determine radius of curvature of a given spherical surface by a spherometer. 

5. To determine the mass of two different objects using a beam balance. 

6. To find the weight of a given body using parallelogram law of vectors. 

7. Using a simple pendulum, plot its L-T2 graph and use it to find the effective length of second's pendulum

8. To study variation  of time  period  of a simple  pendulum  of a given  length  by taking bobs of same size but different masses and interpret the result. 

9. To study the relationship between force of limiting friction and normal reaction and to find the co- efficient of friction between a block and a horizontal surface. 

10. To  find  the  downward force,  along  an inclined  plane,  acting  on  a roller  due to gravitational pull of the earth and study its relationship with the angle of inclination θ by plotting a graph between force and sinθ. 

Activities 

1. To make a paper scale of given least count,  e.g., 0.2cm, 0.5 cm. 

2. To determine mass of a given body using a metre scale by principle of moments. 

3. To plot a graph for a given set of data, with proper choice of scales and error bars. 

4. To measure the force of limiting friction for rolling of a roller on a horizontal plane. 

5. To study the variation in range of a projectile with angle of projection. 

6. To study the conservation of energy of a ball rolling down on an inclined plane (using a double inclined plane).

7. To study dissipation  of energy of a simple  pendulum  by plotting  a graph between square of amplitude and time. 

Experiments

SECTION–B

1. To determine Young's modulus of elasticity of the material of a given wire.

2. To find  the force  constant of a helical  spring  by plotting  a graph between load  and extension. 

3. To  study the  variation  in  volume  with  pressure for  a sample  of  air  at constant temperature by plotting graphs between P and V, and between P and 1/V. 

4. To determine the surface tension of water by capillary rise method. 

5. To  determine  the coefficient  of  viscosity  of  a given  viscous  liquid  by  measuring terminal velocity of a given spherical body. 

6. To study the relationship between the temperature of a hot body and time by plotting a cooling curve. 

7. To determine specific heat capacity of a given solid by method of mixtures. 

8. To study the relation  between frequency and length of a given wire under constant tension using a sonometer. 

9. To study the relation  between the length  of a given  wire  and tension  for constant frequency using a sonometer. 

10. To find the speed of sound in air at room temperature using a resonance tube by two resonance positions. 

Activities

1. To observe change of state and plot a cooling curve for molten wax.

2. To observe and explain the effect of heating on a bi-metallic strip.

3. To  note the change  in  level  of  liquid  in  a container  on  heating  and interpret  the observations.

4. To study the effect of detergent on surface tension of water by observing capillary rise. 

5. To study the factors affecting the rate of loss of heat of a liquid.

 

6. To study the effect of load on depression of a suitably clamped metre scale loaded at

(i) its end (ii) in the middle.

7. To observe the decrease in pressure with increase in velocity of a fluid. 

Prescribed Books:  

1.   Physics Part-I, Textbook for Class XI, Published by NCERT 

2.   Physics Part-II, Textbook for Class XI, Published by NCERT 

3.   Laboratory Manual of Physics, Class XI Published by NCERT 

4.   The list of other related books and manuals brought out by NCERT (consider multimedia also).

Download CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2021-22 (New) PDF
