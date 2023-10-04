Dissolution of Partnership Firm Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Accountancy Chapter 4, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Dissolution of Partnership Firm Notes: Here, students can find revision notes of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 4 Dissolution of Partnership Firm along with a PDF download link for the same.

When does the Dissolution of a Partnership take place?

Dissolution of a partnership takes place under the following circumstances:

Change in existing profit sharing ratio among partners

Admission of a new partner

Retirement of a partner

Death of a partner

Insolvency of a partner

Completion of the venture, if the partnership is formed for that

Expiry of the period of the partnership, if the partnership is for a specific period of time

When does Dissolution of a Partnership Firm take place?

Dissolution of a partnership firm takes place by the following methods:

The firm gets dissolved through an agreement with the consent of all the partners by a contract between the partners

The firm has to be dissolved compulsorily when all the partners or all but one partner, become insolvent, rendering them incompetent to sign a contract, when the business of the firm becomes illegal or when some event has taken place which makes it unlawful for the partners to carry on the business of the firm in partnership, g., when a partner who is a citizen of a country becomes an alien enemy because of the declaration of war with his country and India.

If contingencies such as the following take place : if constituted for a fixed term, by the expiry of that term, if constituted to carry out one or more ventures, by the completion thereof, by the death of a partner, or by the adjudication of a partner as an insolvent.

If the dissolution is at will the firm can be dissolved if a partner submits a notice in writing to the rest of the partners

There is an intervention from the court if the partner becomes insane, becomes permanently incapable of performing his duties as a partner, when a partner is guilty of misconduct that is likely to adversely affect the business of the firm, when a partner persistently commits a breach of partnership agreement, when a partner has transferred the whole of his interest in the firm to a third party, when the business of the firm cannot be carried on except at a loss, or when, on any ground, the court regards dissolution to be just and equitable.

Difference Between Dissolution of a Partnership and Dissolution of a Firm

Dissolution of a Partnership Dissolution of a Partnership Firm The business can continue, it does not get terminated. The business gets terminated Assets and Liabilities are revalued a new balance sheet is prepared Assets and Liabilities are sold and paid off respectively No intervention of the court. It gets dissolved mutually It is dissolved by the court’s order The economic relationship between partners continues The economic relationship between partners comes to an end Closure of books is not required The balance books are closed

Settlement of Accounts

While settling the accounts on dissolution of a partnership firm, Section 48 of the Indian Partnership Act implies that:

Treatment of Losses- The losses have to be paid firstly out of profits of the firm, secondly out of the capital of partners, and lastly by partners individually in their profit sharing ratio.

The losses have to be paid firstly out of profits of the firm, secondly out of the capital of partners, and lastly by partners individually in their profit sharing ratio. Application of Assets - The assets of the firm will be utilised in paying the debts of the firm to the third parties, in paying each partner proportionately what is due to him/her from the firm for advances as distinguished from capital (i.e. partner’s loan), in paying to each partner proportionately what is due to him on account of capital and the residue, if any, shall be divided among the partners in their profit sharing

- The assets of the firm will be utilised in paying the debts of the firm to the third parties, in paying each partner proportionately what is due to him/her from the firm for advances as distinguished from capital (i.e. partner’s loan), in paying to each partner proportionately what is due to him on account of capital and the residue, if any, shall be divided among the partners in their profit sharing Private Debts and Firm’s Debts- The property of the firm shall be applied first in the payment of debts of the firm and then the surplus, if any, shall be divided among the partners as per their claims, which can be utilized for payment of their private liabilities and the private property of any partner shall be applied first in payment of his private debts and the surplus, if any, may be utilized for payment of the firm’s debts, in case the firm’s liabilities exceed the firm’s

What is a Realisation Account?

The Realisation Account is prepared to record the transactions relating to the sale and realization of assets and settlement of creditors. Any profit or loss arising act of this process is shared by partners in their profit-sharing ratio. Partners’ accounts are also settled and the Cash or Bank account is closed.

To download the complete Revision Notes for CBSE Class 12 Dissolution of Partnership Firm, click on the link below

