CBSE Class 12 Engineering Graphics Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1): Based On Revised CBSE Syllabus

Check CBSE Class 12 Engineering Graphics Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) and Marking Scheme for upcoming CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021-22. Download now and prepare for CBSE board exam 2021-22. Links to download these resources are given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Engineering Graphics Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1):

Class – XII

TERM – 1

ENGINEERING GRAPHICS (046)

Maximum Marks: 35 Time Allowed: 90 Minutes

General Instructions:

1. The Question Paper contains three sections A, B and C.

2. Section A has 25 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

3. Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

4. Section C has 6 questions. Attempt any 5 questions.

5. All questions carry equal marks.

6. There is no negative marking.

SECTION A

This Section A has 25 Multiple Choice Questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

1) Which is the included angle of a regular hexagon?

a) 300

b) 600

c) 900

d) 1200

2) Name the projection with multiple views.

a) Perspective projection

b) Isometric projection

c) Orthographic projection

d) Oblique projection

3) Name the solid with apex.

a) Cone

b) Square prism

c) Triangular Prism

d) Sphere

4) Name the type of line which is used for dimensioning.

a) Small dash line

b) Chain line

c) Wavy line

d) Thin continuous line

5) Which is the correct sequence in case of first angle method of projection?

a) Observer, Plane of projection, Object

b) Observer, Object, Plane of projection

c) Object, Plane of projection, Observer

d) Object, Observer, Plane of projection

6) What is the thread angle of a metric thread?

a) 400

b) 600

c) 800

d) 1000

7) The angle between the flanks of a BSW thread profile is?

a) 600

b) 900

c) 550

d) 450

8) Usually the section lines are inclined with horizontal line at.

a) 450

b) 350

c) 250

d) 150

9) Which one of these is a temporary fastening?

a) Welding

b) Nut-Bolt

c) Riveting

d) Pasting

10) Which among these is used for power transmission?

a) Square thread

b) BSW thread

c) Metric thread internal

d) Metric thread external

