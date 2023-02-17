CBSE Class 12 Hindi Section-wise Preparation Tips & Tricks 2023: Score 90+ marks, from Subject Experts

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exam 2023: CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on February 20, 2023. As students gear up to score maximum marks in the paper, here are some important tips and tricks by subject experts, to handle each section of the Hindi Core and Elective question paper smartly.

Section-wise Tips and Tricks to get 90+ marks in CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2023

Section-wise Tips and Tricks for CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2023: The 2022-23 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective Board Exam for CBSE Class 12 is to be held on February 20, 2023. Students who are going to appear in the CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board examinations are working hard to cover the whole syllabus and practice all important aspects from the curriculum to score top marks. The language paper can be lengthy for students who are, generally, not in the habit of continuous writing for 3 hours at a stretch. Often students are unable to give their best performance or complete their answers on time. Therefore, in this article we have compiled some important Hindi board exam tips and tricks for each section of the CBSE Class 12 Hindi board exam 2022-23.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Question Paper Structure 2022-23

CBSE Board offers Hindi in its senior secondary level as Hindi Elective and Hindi Core.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Question Paper Structure 2022-23

Total Marks: 100

Time: 3 hours

There are two sections in the question paper: Section A and Section B.

Section A has 45 objective questions out of which you must answer 40 questions.

Section B has descriptive questions.

Internal choices have been provided.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Question Paper Structure 2022-23

Total Marks: 80

Time: 3 hours

There are two sections in the question paper: Section A and Section B

There are a total of 14 questions.

Section A has a total of 48 objective questions out of which you must answer 40 questions.

Section B has descriptive questions with internal choices.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Exam 2023 Section-wise Tips and Tricks

Related: CBSE Class 12 Hindi Preparation Tips 2023: Score 90+ with Tips by Subject Experts

Both CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective have a similar division of questions. Let us check the section-wise tips that can be followed to score 90+ in the CBSE Hindi Board Exam class 12.

Section A: Multiple Choice Questions

1 Read the questions first, then read carefully the passage given on top. As you read the passage, try to look for the points which answer the questions you had just read.

2 While answering, read the questions very carefully. Multiple choice questions can be tricky at times. You will lose 1 mark if you misunderstand the question or rush to answer it.

3 Do not spend too much time on this section because you still have section B to complete.

4 For CBSE Class 10 Hindi Core, try to complete section A in 50 minutes.

5 For CBSE Class 10 Hindi Elective, try to complete section A in an hour.

Section B: Descriptive Questions

1 Read the question carefully and stick to the word limit while answering.

2 While answering, write neatly and leave some space after completing questions.

3 Use the saved time to revise the answers after you complete this section. Specially, check for spelling mistakes.

4 For CBSE Class 10 Hindi Core, try to complete this section within 2 hours.

5 For CBSE Class 10 Hindi Elective, try to complete this section within 110 minutes i.e, 1 hour 50 minutes.

Important Study Materials for CBSE Class 12 Hindi Board Exam 2023

Study Material for CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core 2023

Bonus: Previous Year Question Papers of CBSE Class 12 Hindi

Study Material for CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective 2023

Bonus: Previous Year Question Papers of CBSE Class 12 Hindi