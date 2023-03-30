CBSE Class 12 Home Science Previous Year Questions & Compartment papers: Download PDFs

CBSE Home Science Exam Important Papers: Read this article for 360-degree CBSE Class 12 Home Science preparation. Get sample papers, previous year question papers, and many more in pdf format. Download 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 CBSE Home science papers.

Class 12 CBSE Home Science: CBSE Class 12 Examinations are almost going to end with a few papers still left. Students are doing all the possible hustle and bustle to crack through the exams with flying colors. Class 12 CBSE Home Science exam is scheduled for 1st April which will be a Saturday. Not much time left! At this moment when very less time is left for the final examination students are advised to revise all the topics and concepts to ensure they do not forget anything in the exam hall. The best way to revise and ensure you understand the question language is by solving the previous year papers.

Previous year papers or previous year question papers are real exam papers from the past. These are generally preferred to be of the last 4-5 years. Papers beyond 4-5 years are considered not a good option as they might follow a different exam pattern of including topics that are now excluded from the syllabus.

The previous year papers are advised to solve as a great practice for the exam because these help students to experience the real exam pattern. The questions’ language, mark allocation, and division of sections are all the things the student understands after solving the previous year questions. Once you solve these papers a feeling of self-accomplishment hits that gives a good level of confidence that students need for their final examination.

After reading all this information the importance of solving the previous year papers must be clear to you. Now start solving them. This article includes pdfs of previous year question papers and compartment papers for CBSE Class 12 Home Science from the years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. You might face inconsistency because of the skipping of CBSE examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download all the papers in pdf format from the links below.

Download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Previous Year Papers (2019&2022)

Download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Compartment Papers (2019-2022)

Hope these papers will help you score great in your upcoming CBSE Home Science Exam for Class 12 (2022-23).

To get the complete syllabus of CBSE Class 12 Home Science syllabus for session 2022-23, click on the link below:

CBSE Class 12 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF)

To get the latest CBSE Home Science sample paper for Class 12 click on the link below:

Download CBSE Class 12 Home Science Sample Paper 2023 pdf

