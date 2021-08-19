CBSE Class 9th Maths Revised Syllabus 2021-2022: New Curriculum for Terms 1, 2 Available Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released the revised syllabus for Class 9th Maths which mentions the course curriculum according to the new assessment scheme. The CBSE Class 9th Maths Term-Wise Syllabus can be downloaded from this article in PDF format. The syllabus for term 1 and term 2 can be saved separately so that you do not get confused while preparing for a particular term.
CBSE Class 9 Maths Unit-Wise Weightage for Term 1 and Term 2:
|
Term I
|
Term II
|
No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
I
|
NUMBER SYSTEMS
|
8
|
II
|
ALGEBRA(Cont.)
|
12
|
II
|
ALGEBRA
|
5
|
IV
|
GEOMETRY(Cont.)
|
15
|
III
|
COORDINATE GEOMETRY
|
4
|
V
|
MENSURATION(Cont.)
|
9
|
IV
|
GEOMETRY
|
13
|
VI
|
STATISTICS & PROBABILITY(Cont)
|
4
|
V
|
MENSURATION
|
4
|
|
|
|
VI
|
STATISTICS & PROBABILITY
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
40
|
|
Total
|
40
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
10
|
|
Total
|
50
|
|
Total
|
50
Criteria of Internal Assessment
Internal assessment will contribute 10 marks to each term-end score totalling to 20 for the final overall score of CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2021-2022. The internal assessment will include the following different activities:
|
Components of Internal Assessment
|
Marks
|
Total Marks
|
Periodic Tests 3
|
3
|
10
|
Multiple Assessments
|
2
|
Portfolio
|
2
|
Student Enrichment Activities-practical work
|
3
Download the term-wise syllabus from the links given below:
|
CBSE Class 9th Maths Term 1 Syllabus 2021-2022 (Download in PDF)
|
CBSE Class 9th Maths Term 2 Syllabus 2021-2022 (Download in PDF)
The major things to note down from the term-wise syllabus are:
➤ List of topics from each unit and names of chapters for term 1 and term 2
➤ Weightage of units for each term
➤ Criteria of internal assessment.
We have also provided below the link to check the Class 9 Maths Syllabus that was released initially in the beginning of the current academic session. Students may check this old syllabus to understand how various topics have been divided into two parts for term 1 and term 2. They can also know the topics or chapters that have been removed from the revised/reduced syllabus.
|
CBSE Class 9 Maths OLD Syllabus 2021-2022 (Released on 31st March)
Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Maths Best Study Material for 2021-2022 Session