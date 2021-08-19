CBSE Class 9th Maths Revised Syllabus 2021-2022: New Curriculum for Terms 1, 2 Available Here

CBSE Class 9th Maths Revised and Term-Wise Syllabus 2021-2022 is available here for download in PDF. Go through the syllabus to know the course structure and examination scheme for class 9 Maths in terms 1 and 2.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released the revised syllabus for Class 9th Maths which mentions the course curriculum according to the new assessment scheme. The CBSE Class 9th Maths Term-Wise Syllabus can be downloaded from this article in PDF format. The syllabus for term 1 and term 2 can be saved separately so that you do not get confused while preparing for a particular term.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Unit-Wise Weightage for Term 1 and Term 2:

Term I Term II No. Unit Name Marks No. Unit Name Marks I NUMBER SYSTEMS 8 II ALGEBRA(Cont.) 12 II ALGEBRA 5 IV GEOMETRY(Cont.) 15 III COORDINATE GEOMETRY 4 V MENSURATION(Cont.) 9 IV GEOMETRY 13 VI STATISTICS & PROBABILITY(Cont) 4 V MENSURATION 4 VI STATISTICS & PROBABILITY 6 Total 40 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50 Total 50

Criteria of Internal Assessment

Internal assessment will contribute 10 marks to each term-end score totalling to 20 for the final overall score of CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2021-2022. The internal assessment will include the following different activities:

Components of Internal Assessment Marks Total Marks Periodic Tests 3 3 10 Multiple Assessments 2 Portfolio 2 Student Enrichment Activities-practical work 3

Download the term-wise syllabus from the links given below:

The major things to note down from the term-wise syllabus are:

➤ List of topics from each unit and names of chapters for term 1 and term 2

➤ Weightage of units for each term

➤ Criteria of internal assessment.

We have also provided below the link to check the Class 9 Maths Syllabus that was released initially in the beginning of the current academic session. Students may check this old syllabus to understand how various topics have been divided into two parts for term 1 and term 2. They can also know the topics or chapters that have been removed from the revised/reduced syllabus.

