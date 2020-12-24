CBSE Class 9 Russian Syllabus 2020-2021 (Revised)

CBSE Class 9 Russian Syllabus for 2020-21 is available here. We have provided here the latest and revised CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Russian subject. The board has released this syllabus after making some alterations to the old syllabus. This latest syllabus has all the details of the course structure and the assessment scheme. So, it is important for students to go through the complete syllabus to make the right plan for their annual exam preparations. Class 9 Russian syllabus can also be downloaded in PDF format from the link given at the end of this article.

Check CBSE Class 9 Russian Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

Russian (021)

Class IX

Session 2020-21

Time: 3 Hours

Maximum Marks: 80

Section A –Reading Comprehension (10 marks)

An unseen passage with 4-5 short answers type questions based on the passage

Section B – Composition and Writing (15 marks)

A short essay of about 100-150 words on one of the following topics:

1. My family

2. My school

3. My friend

4. What I want to be

Section C –Applied Grammar (40 marks)

1. Simple application of cases as prescribed in the texts

2. Prepositions B, Ha, C, K,

3. Change of Sentences (from present to past and vice versa)

4. Use of Adjectives in proper form

5. Translation – Simple sentences (from Russian into English and vice versa)

Section D–Literature (15 marks)

5 questions to begiven (requiring answers in Russian) from the texts 2,4,6,8,9,14, 15, 17, 18, 19, 22 of the prescribed text book.

Section – F: Internal Assessment (20 marks)

A. Listening and Speaking Skills in Russian (10 marks) - Students should be given practice in interpreting small texts/ sentences from Russian into English and vice versa. At the end of the year they may be evaluated on their speaking and listening skills in Russian.

B. A small project, which the students will write or do on any one item related to culture and civilization of Russia. It could be cinema/films, climate, sports, singing Russian popular or folk songs or poetry. (5 marks)

C. Writing in Russian or English their experiences of learning Russian language in class IX. They should also write suggestions about some innovations, which they would like to have during class hours in the next year class XII programme (5 marks)

Prescribed Books:

1. Russian for children(Russkii Yazik)Moscow(BookNo.3)by M.N.Vityutnev and others (1989Edition)

2. Russian in exercises: By S. Khavronina and A. Shirochenskaya published by Progress publishers, Moscow (Second Edition)

You may also download the full syllabus of Class 9 Russian subject from the link given below:

