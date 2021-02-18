CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2021: Check Previous Year Papers, Latest Sample Paper & Other Important Resources for Preparation

CBSE 2021: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 for English subject is scheduled for 4th May. This subject is considered as one of the easy subjects by many CBSE students. Although English might be an easy subject but with a little effort and practice, one easily scores very well in CBSE Class 12 English board exam. With selective study, students can easily enhance their level of preparation. To understand the pattern of questions, students are advised to thoroughly study previous year papers (at least 5 to 10 years) & the latest sample paper (issued by CBSE). Students are also advised to check the model answer sheets issued by CBSE along with the latest CBSE Marking Scheme. Bearing in mind the importance of such resources here we have provided all these resources and these resources will be helpful for the students preparing for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 English board exam 2021. Students are also advised to check the revised CBSE Syllabus 2021 & details of deleted topics & chapters from the revised CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2021 as questions based only on the revised CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2021 are expected.

Also Check: CBSE Date Sheet 2021 - CBSE 10th & 12th CBSE Board Exams 2021 (Out): Download PDF Now!

CBSE Class 12 English Board Exam 2021: Important Resources

These are the links of important resources with which anyone can access important resources. Besides these resources, students can also access some important articles like CBSE Sample Papers, Previous Year Papers, CBSE Model Answer Sheet, MCQs, Notes, etc from CBSE section of Jagran Josh. Here we have also provided some links to access other articles for the preparation of upcoming CBSE board exams 2021.

Other important articles for preparation of CBSE board exams 2021:

Learn and apply toppers’ success formulae for your 2021 board exams

CBSE 12th English Board Exam 2021: Formats for Report Writing, Note Making & Tips