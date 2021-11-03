CBSE Term 1 Class 12 English (Core) Board Exam 2021-22: Sample Paper, Syllabus & Other Important Resources

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 English (Core) board exam 2021-22 is scheduled for 3rd December 2021. Check important resources for the preparation of this exam.

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 English (Core) board exam 2021-22 is scheduled for 3rd December 2021. English (Core) is considered as one of the easiest subjects & scoring as well. A little effort in this subject can fetch good marks in result. In this article, we are providing some important resources which are essential for preparation. Links to these important resources are also available here. With the help of these resources, one can easily enhance his or her preparation level.

10th & 12th CBSE Term 1 Date Sheet 2021-22 (PDF): Download CBSE Time Table (Science, Commerce, Arts)

9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced CBSE Syllabus Term 1 & 2 (Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts

CBSE Term 1 Class 12 English (Core) Sample Paper 2021-22:

CBSE has published CBSE Sample Papers for Class 12 (MCQ-based) based on the latest exam pattern. These papers are essential resources for the preparation of the upcoming Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English (Core) board exam 2021-22. These sample papers also have answers & marking schemes, with which students can cross-check their solutions. Links to access these resources are given below

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 (Term 1) for 10th, 12th With Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021-22 Released: Download PDF Now!

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus Term 1 English (Core) 2021-22:

Students are advised to check the latest Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English (Core) CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 and only concentrate on topics that are mentioned in Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English (Core) CBSE Syllabus 2021-22. The link to access Term 1 CBSE Class 12 English (Core) is given below

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2021-22 (New): Term 1 & 2 (Combined)

Important Format:

Students preparing for class 12 English board exam should be aware of various formats related to report writing, note making etc. MCQ can also be framed on the formats and you can check these formats from the link given below

CBSE 12th English Board Exam: Formats for Report Writing, Note Making & Tips

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English (Core):

NCERT Solutions are also essential for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE 12th English (Core) board exams 2021-22. Students are advised to prepare the Term 1 CBSE Class 12 Syllabus from NCERT Books. Links to access NCERT Books & Solutions are given below

NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

NCERT Books for Class 12 (PDF): All Subjects - Subject-wise & Chapter-wise!

Other Important Resources:

Other important resources for the preparation of Term 1 CBSE board exam 2021-22 are also available in the School section of Jagran Josh.

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021-22: 50% CBSE Syllabus Will Be Assessed Via MCQ Based Term 1 Exams - Check Paper Pattern Through CBSE Sample Papers





