CIPET Recruitment 2020: 241 Vacancies for Technical & Non-Technical Posts, Apply by 20 March

CIPET Recruitment 2020: Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) is seeking a job opportunity for the candidates for Technical & Non-Technical Post. Candidates who wish to apply through the offline mode.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for CIPET Recruitment 2020: 20 March 2020

CIPET Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total no. of posts – 241

CIPET Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lecturer – B.E./B.Tech. in Mechanical/Chemical/Plastics/Polyester Technology or equivalent.

Technical Assistant (Testing/Processing/Tooling/CAD-CAM/Skill Training – Candidate should have a Diploma in Mechanical/DPMT/DPT/PGD-PTQC/PGD-PPT/PDPMD or equivalent.

Technical Assistant (Testing/Processing/Tooling/CAD-CAM/Skill Training – Candidate should have a Diploma in Mechanical/DPMT/DPT/PGD-PTQC/PGD-PPT/PDPMD or equivalent. Librarian – Candidate should have a Graduate Degree in Library Science/Post Graduate Diploma in Library Science with Typing/PC Operation with 2 years relevant post-qualification experience.

CIPET Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Lecturer – 65 years

Technical Assistant (Testing/Processing/Tooling/CAD CAM/Skill Training – 35 years

Librarian – 35 years

CIPET Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Official Website



CIPET Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Principal Director (New Projects), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K. Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai – 600 032 on or before 20 March 2020.

CIPET Recruitment 2020 Salary

Lecturer – Rs. 44900/-

Technical Assistant (Testing/Processing/Tooling/CAD CAM/Skill Training – Rs. 21700/-

Librarian – Rs. 21700/-

Latest Government Jobs:

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 Notification: 18 Vacancies Notified for Executive and Non Executive Posts, Apply Online by 18 Mar

RPACU Recruitment 2020 Notification, Apply Online for 93 JE and Other Posts @rpcau.ac.in

SAMEER, Mumbai Recruitment 2020 Notification: Walk-in for 11 ITI Apprentice Trainee Posts

Assam Police Recruitment 2020 Notification, Apply online for 173 Jail Warder Posts @police.assam.gov.in

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020 Notification: Walk-in for 28 Assistant Professor Posts

MIDHANI Recruitment 2020 Notification: 18 Vacancies Notified for Executive and Non Executive Posts, Apply Online by 18 Mar

HPSSC Recruitment 2020 Notification for 943 Teacher, Steno and Other Posts, Apply Online @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

RSMSSB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification: 1098 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in