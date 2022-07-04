Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 481 Management Trainee Post @coalindia.in, Check Eligibility

Coal India has invited online application for the 481 Management Trainees posts on its official website. Check Coal India recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Updated: Jul 4, 2022 10:03 IST
Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Coal India has invited online application for the 481 Management Trainees for various disciplines including Personnel & HR, Environment, Materials Management, Marketing & Sales and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 07 August 2022. Process for online apply will be commence from 08 July 2022. 

Applying candidates should note that selection for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022will be based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Online Test only. 

Notification Details for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 :
Advertisement No.: 3/2022

Important Dates for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Opening date for Online Registration of Applications: 08 July 2022
Last date of Online Submission of Applications: 07 August 2022

Vacancy Details for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Total Post: 481
Personnel & HR-138
Environment-68
Materials Management-115
Marketing & Sales-17
Community Development-79
Legal-54
Public Relations-06
Compan Secretary-04


Eligibility Criteria for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Personnel & HR-Graduates with at least two years full time Post Graduate Degree/PG Diploma/Post Graduate Program in Management with specialization in HR/Industrial
Relations/Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or Master of Social Work with specialization in HR(Major) from recognized Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks.

Environment-Degree in Environmental Engineering with minimum 60% marks Or any Engineering Degree with PG Degree/Diploma in Environmental Engineering from a
recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks

Materials Management-Engineering Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with 2 years full time MBA/ PG Diploma in Management with minimum 60% marks.

Marketing & Sales- Recognized Degree with 2 years full time MBA / PG Diploma in Management with specialization in Marketing (Major) from recognized Institute / University with minimum 60% marks.

Community Development-Minimum two years full time Post Graduate Degree or Post Graduate Diploma of two-year duration from a recognized University/Institute in Community
Development/Rural Development/Community Organization and Development Practice/ Urban and Rural Community Development / Rural and Tribal Development/Development Management / Rural Management with minimum 60% marks. OR
Minimum 2 years Full time Post Graduate Degree (from recognized University/Institute) in Social Work with specialization-Community Development / Rural Development /Community Organization & Development Practice/Urban & Rural Community Development/Rural
& Tribal Development/Development Management with minimum 60% marks

Legal-Graduate in Law of 3 years / 5 years’ duration from recognized University/Institute with minimum 60% marks.

Public Relations-Post Graduate Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma (Full time courses) in Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Public Relations from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks.

Company Secretary-Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute having acquired Company Secretary Qualification with Associate/Fellow membership of ICSI.

Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 Notification:

How to Apply  for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 Notification: Candidates can apply through online mode available on CIL website www.coalindia.in
only under Career with CIL >>>> Jobs at Coal India section on or before 07 August 2022.

