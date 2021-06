कंपनी सेक्रेटरी: भारत में उपलब्ध कोर्सेज और करियर स्कोप

How to apply for NPCIL Apprentice 2021?

Interested candidates can submit duly filled in application form affixing your passport size photograph on the space provided along with self-attested copies of all supporting documents to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, Anumala-394651, Ta. Vyara, Dist. Tapi, Gujarat latest by 15 July 2021.

What is the age limit required for NPCIL Apprentice 2021?

The Minimum age of the applicant should not be below 14 years and Maximum age limit is 24 years for General Candidates. Age relaxation upto 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC(NCL), 10 years for PWD candidate would be given as per the Govt. of India directives.

What is the qualification required for NPCIL Apprentice 2021?

ITI in relevant trade from a recognized Board. Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.

What is the last date for application submission for NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts on or before 15 July 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through NPCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021?

A total of 121 vacancies will be recruited in various departments.