CBSE Class 10 Maths Competency Based Questions 2024: Download Chapter-wise Practice Questions in PDF

Competency-Based Questions Class 10 Maths: Get the chapter-wise Competency Focused Practice Questions for Class 10 Maths in PDF here. These questions are published by CBSE Board as Competency Based Test Items for Class 10 Maths.

Competency Focused Practice Questions Class 10 Maths PDF: CBSE, in collaboration with SAS and ACER, has created a set of Maths Competency Based Practice Questions for Class 10 students. These curriculum-aligned questions are based on real-life situations and are designed to help students develop their critical thinking skills. There are 10 questions given for each chapter which students can use as an important resource for practice and revision for the upcoming pre-board as well as final CBSE board exams.

In this article, we have provided the chapter-wise PDFs of Class 10 Maths Competency Based Questions by the CBSE Board. We have also provided a link towards the end of this article from where you can access answers with hints for all chapter-wise questions.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Competency Based Questions 2024 Chapter 1 - Real Numbers Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 2 - Polynomials Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 3 - Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 4 - Quadratic Equations Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 5 - Arithmetic Progression Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 6 - Triangles Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 7 - Coordinate Geometry Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 8 - Introduction to Trigonometry Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 9 - Some Applications of Trigonometry Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 10 - Circles Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 11 - Areas Related to Circles Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 12 - Surface Areas and Volumes Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 13 - Statistics Competency Based Practice Questions Chapter 14 - Probability Competency Based Practice Questions

How to Solve CBSE Class 10 Maths Competency Based Questions

Here's list of tricks for students to tackle CBSE Class 10 Maths Competency-Based Questions in the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2024:

1. Thorough Understanding of Concepts

Grasp the fundamental concepts covered in each chapter.

Refer to NCERT textbooks to enhance conceptual understanding.

Solve basic problems to strengthen your knowledge and identify areas for improvement.

2. Application of Concepts to Real Life Situations

Analyse the real-life situations to identify mathematical concepts and principles involved.

Try to represent the real-life problems in form of mathematical equations and models.

Apply mathematical techniques to solve real-world problems.

3. Critical Thinking and Analysis

Develop critical thinking skills to assess and analyse the information provided in questions.

Identify assumptions and patterns within the given information.

Break down complex problems into smaller, manageable parts.

4. Regular Practise

Solve chapter-wise competency-based questions regularly to develop proficiency and speed.

Time yourself while solving practice questions to develop time management skills.

Analyze mistakes and develop strategies to rectify them.

5. Seeking Clarification and Guidance:

Approach your teachers, mentors, or peers for help when you face any difficulty.

Use online resources, tutorials, and educational forums to seek additional support.

Engage actively in group discussions and study sessions to gain different perspectives and approaches towards a situation.

Following the above tips to solve competency based questions and practising the chapter-wise questions given in this article will enhance your problem-solving skills, boost your confidence, and elevate your preparation for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2024.