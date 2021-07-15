CSPGCL Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Manager (Mining) Posts, Salary upto Rs. 65, 637/

CSPGCL Assistant Manager Mining Recruitment 2021 Notification is out at cspc.co.in for Assistant Manager (Mining) Posts, Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager (Mining) for Mining Operation of Gare Pelma Sector 3, Coal Mine Tehsil- Tamnar, District Raigarh. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 13 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 13 August 2021

CSPGCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Mining) - 8 Posts

CSPGCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding of valid 1st/2nd class Manager’s Certificate of competency for Coal Mines issued by DGMS.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 50 years

CSPGCL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 65, 637/-

CSPGCL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.

Download CSPGCL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CSPGCL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Chief Engineer (HR), Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Corporation Limited, Shed No. 3, Vidyut Sewa Bhawan Parisar, Dangania, Raipur (CG), 492013 by registered post or speed post. The envelope should be clearly superscripted as an Application for the post of Assistant Manager (Mining) on contract.

CSPGCL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

UR & OBC - Rs. 750/-

SC & ST - Rs. 500/-

