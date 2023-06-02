CTET 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today @ctet.nic.in: Check Complete Details Here!

CTET 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today @ctet.nic.in : The CTET application correction window will remain active till today, i.e., June 02, 2023. Check the steps to correct CTET online application form and other exam details.

CTET 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today @ctet.nic.in: The CTET application correction window will remain active till today June 02, 2023. All the eligible candidates who have successfully submitted the CTET application can now make the required corrections, if any, on the official portal. As per the official notice, the facility for online correction was made available on the CTET website from May 29, 2023 (Monday) to June 02, 2023 (Friday).

CBSE will conduct the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in online mode between July 2023 to August 2023. All the applicants must remember that they will be not allowed to make any changes to their CTET 2023 applications after June 02, 23. Also, only those candidates whose CTET application forms get approved by the board will be called to participate in the CTET 2023 exam. Here are the important dates for CTET 2023 Exam:

Events Dates CTET 2023 Application and Registration Date April 27 to May 26, 2023 CTET Application Correction Window May 29 to June 02, 2023 CTET 2023 Exam date July 2023 to August 2023

CTET 2023 Application Correction Process: Know How to Modify the Details in the Online Registration Form

Candidates who have submitted the CTET application form can make the necessary changes in the form (if any) till June 02, 2023. Let’s look at the steps to correct the CTET 2023 application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link “ Edit/make changes to the application form (CTET July 2023)” .

Step 3: Only the registered candidates can log in with the details like the application form, application number, password, & security pin.

Step 4: After the successful login, candidates can modify the required details in the CTET July 2023 application form.

Step 5: After the correction is done, download or take the printout of the modified application form for future reference/usage.

What can be changed in the CTET 2023 Application Correction Form?

The following details can be edited/modified in the CTET application form shared below:

Candidate’s name

Father and Mother's Name

Date of birth

Category

Differently abled category

Paper opted (i.e. Paper I or Paper II subject to availability of capacity in a particular city)

Subject for Paper II

The language I and/or II opted for,

Address of correspondence

The name of the Institution/College/University from where he/she has obtained his/her B. Ed. Degree/Diploma in Elementary Education, etc.

How to Recover Password for CTET application form?

In case, any aspirants lose their password while logging in to the portal to edit the CTET application form, then they can follow the steps shared below to recover the CTET 2023 password.

Step 1: Click on the “Forgot Password” link on the candidate’s portal.

Step 2: Now, candidates can retrieve the password in three ways:

Security question and its answer.

Verification code sent to the Registered Mobile Number.

Recent links will be sent to the Registered Email Address.

Step 3: Select the Option & Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 4: Hit the “Submit” button and receive the new password in the selected option.

All the registered candidates can make the changes (if any) in the application form for CTET 2023 within the deadline. This facility of correction will be provided only once. Fee once remitted shall not be refunded or adjusted for future tests under any circumstances.