Dakshina Kannada District Court Recruitment 2020: 60 Vacancies for PLVs Posts, Apply @dslsa.org

Dakshina Kannada District Court Recruitment 2020: District and Sessions Judge, District Legal Service Authority, Dakshina Kannada has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Paralegal Volunteer (PLV). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 27 August 2020
Dakshina Kannada District Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Paralegal Volunteer (PLV) - 60 Posts
Dakshina Kannada District Court Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Eligibility: Teachers (Including retired teachers), Retired Govt. Servants and Senior Citizens, MSW students and teacher, Anganwadi Workers, Doctors/ Physicians, Law Students (Till they enrol as lawyers), Members of non-political, Services oriented NGOs and Clubs, Members of women neighbourhood groups, Maithri Sanghams and other self-help groups including marginalized / vulnerable groups and Any other persons whom the DLSA or TLSC deems fit to be identified as PLVs.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Dakshina Kannada District Court Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with documents to email- dlsamangalore@gmail.com on or before 27 Aug 2020. Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF given above for more details.
