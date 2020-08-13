Dakshina Kannada District Court Recruitment 2020: 60 Vacancies for PLVs Posts, Apply @dslsa.org

How can I apply for Dakshina Kannada District Court Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with documents to email- dlsamangalore@gmail.com on or before 27 Aug 2020.

What is the qualification required for Dakshina Kannada District Court Recruitment 2020?

Candidates working under any institute or government organisation or any other company are eligible for Para Legal Volunteer Posts.

What is the last date for Dakshina Kannada District Court Recruitment 2020?

The last date for applying on Dakshina Kannada District Court Recruitment 2020 is 27 August 2020.

How many vacancies are released for Dakshina Kannada District Court Recruitment 2020?

A total of 60 vacancies are released for Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) Posts by Dakshina Kannada District Court.