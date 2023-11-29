CBSE Deep Water Class 12 MCQs of English Core Chapter 3

Deep Water Class 12 Flamingo MCQs: Check 12th class Deep Water MCQs of CBSE English Core Chapter 3 for the upcoming 2024 board examinations.

Deep Water Class 12 MCQs: Chapter 3 of CBSE Class 12 English Core textbook Flamingo is Deep Water, written by William Douglas. The author is also the narrator of this story about his fear of water. In this article, we have listed down CBSE 12th English Deep Water Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with answers. These MCQs will help you solve the actual questions during your board examinations. Along with the solved MCQs, we have also provided a comprehensive summary of the chapter to assist your understanding and also facilitate revision.

CBSE Class 12 English Deep Water

In the Class 12 English lesson "Deep Water," the author remembers his life-long struggle with a deep-seated fear of water. This fear originated from a traumatic incident at the age of four when a powerful wave knocked him down while visiting a beach in California. Despite his terror, he was laughed at by his father, intensifying the fear. Another traumatic experience occurred at the age of 11 in a Yakima swimming pool, where a bully pushed him into the deep end, causing him to nearly drown. These incidents left him with a paralyzing fear of water, preventing him from enjoying activities like swimming, fishing, and canoeing.

Determined to conquer his fear, the author took steps to overcome it, including enrolling in a swimming class. Through weeks of practice, he learned various techniques, such as controlled breathing and kicking legs, but the fear persisted. Finally, in a bold move, he forcefully plunged into the water, and miraculously, the fear vanished. "Deep Water" serves as an inspiring lesson on facing and overcoming fears, highlighting the author's journey from a traumatic past to a triumphant victory over his fear of deep water, encouraging readers to confront their own fears with courage.

Deep Water Class 12 MCQ with Answers

Q 1 At first, why was the writer not much frightened when he was thrown into the pool?

(a) Because he was sleeping

(b) Because he was intoxicated

(c) Because he thought that the lifeguard would come to his rescue

(d) Because of confidence

Answer: (d) Because of confidence

Q 2 For how many years had the author taught in high school in Yakima?

(a) 2 years

(b) 4 years

(c) 3 years

(d) 5 years

Answer: (a) 2 years

Q 3 What does Deep Water signify?

(a) Beauty

(b) Depth of Sea

(c) Depth of ocean

(d) Fear

Answer: (d) Fear

Q 4 When Douglas tried to yell

(a) everyone came to his rescue

(b) no sound came out

(c) his father arrived

(d) the lifeguard dived to save him up

Answer: (b) no sound came out

Q 5 How did Douglas make sure that he had conquered the old terror?

(a) By visiting California

(b) By jumping into the waters

(c) By taking a lesson from the instructor

(d) By swimming into the lake Wentworth

Answer: (d) By swimming into the lake Wentworth

Q 6 His mother warned him against swimming in the Yakima River because it had

(a) strong currents

(b) it was meant only for boating

(c) many people had drowned there

(d) it had no lifeguards around

Answer: (c) many people had drowned there

Q 7 How did the instructor make Douglas a good swimmer?

(a) Planning

(b) With the help of ropes

(c) By pushing him into the pool

(d) With the help of ropes and belts

Answer: (d) With the help of ropes and belts

Q 8 What is the central theme of the story Deep Water?

(a) Victory in facing the fear

(b) Being fearful

(c) To learn swimming

(d) All

Answer: (a) Victory in facing the fear

