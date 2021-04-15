DFCCIL Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Jr Manager, Executive Posts @dfccil.com, Check Details

DFCCIL Interview Schedule 2021: Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Manager, Junior Manager and other. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Manager, Junior Manager posts can check the details schedule available on the official website of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) i.e. dfccil.com.

As per the short notification released, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) will conduct the interview for the Assistant Manager, Junior Manager post from 10 May 2021 onwards. The interview will continue till 21 May 2021 for various posts.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round should note that they will have to go through the Document Verification round before Interview. Candidates will have to bring all the documents in original along with one set of dully self-attested copies with them as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can check the details DFCCIL Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL). However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

