DME AP Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 326 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online from 25 Nov onwards

DME AP Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at dme.ap.nic.in for 326 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

DME AP Recruitment 2021: Govt of Andhra Pradesh, Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor vacancies by Direct Recruitment & Lateral Entry basis. . Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from tomorrow onwards. i.e. 25 November 2021. The last date for submitting the application latest by 9 December 2021 till 5 PM.

A total of 326 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The Candidates applying for the post should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for the post. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Advt No. 03/2021

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 9 December 2021

DME AP Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor - 326 Posts

DME AP Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor of Pharmacology: MD. (Pharmacology) / MBBS with M.Sc. (Medical Pharmacology) / M.Sc., (Med. Pharmacology) with Ph.D., (Med. Pharmacology) / M.Sc., (Med. Pharmacology ) with D.Sc.,(Med. Pharmacology).

Assistant Professor of Pathology: M.D.(Pathology) / Ph.D.,(Pathology)/D.Sc.(Pathology).

Assistant Professor of Microbiology: M.D.(Bacteriology)/ M.D.(Microbiology)/ MBBS with M.Sc.(Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology)/ Ph.D.(Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc.(Med. Bact.) with Ph.D.(Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc.(Med. Bacteriology)w with D.Sc.(Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology) with Ph. D.(Med. Microbiology)/ M.Sc.(Med. Microbiology) with D.Sc.(Med. Microbiology).

All other Assistant Professor posts: MD / MS/ MDS / DM / M.Ch / DNB in the concerned specialty recognized by MCI / NMC / DCI.

DME AP Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

For OC: Not have completed 42 Years

For SC/ ST/ BC: Not have completed 47 Years

For Ex-Service Man: Not have completed 50 years

For Physically Handicapped: Not have completed 52 Years

How to apply for DME AP Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 9 December 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

DME AP Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

For OC/ BC Candidate: 1500/-

For SC/ ST Candidate: 1000/-