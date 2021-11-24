Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

DME AP Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 326 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online from 25 Nov onwards

 DME AP Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at dme.ap.nic.in for 326 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Nov 24, 2021 16:11 IST
DME AP Recruitment 2021

DME AP Recruitment 2021: Govt of Andhra Pradesh, Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor vacancies by Direct Recruitment & Lateral Entry basis. . Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from tomorrow onwards. i.e. 25 November 2021. The last date for submitting the application latest by 9 December 2021 till 5 PM.

A total of 326 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The Candidates applying for the post should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for the post. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Advt No. 03/2021

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online  application: 25 November 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 9 December 2021

DME AP Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor - 326 Posts

DME AP Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Professor of Pharmacology: MD. (Pharmacology) / MBBS with M.Sc. (Medical Pharmacology) / M.Sc., (Med. Pharmacology) with Ph.D., (Med. Pharmacology) / M.Sc., (Med. Pharmacology ) with D.Sc.,(Med. Pharmacology).
  • Assistant Professor of Pathology: M.D.(Pathology) / Ph.D.,(Pathology)/D.Sc.(Pathology).
  • Assistant Professor of Microbiology: M.D.(Bacteriology)/ M.D.(Microbiology)/ MBBS with M.Sc.(Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology)/ Ph.D.(Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc.(Med. Bact.) with Ph.D.(Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc.(Med. Bacteriology)w with D.Sc.(Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology) with Ph. D.(Med. Microbiology)/ M.Sc.(Med. Microbiology) with D.Sc.(Med. Microbiology).
  • All other Assistant Professor posts: MD / MS/ MDS / DM / M.Ch / DNB in the concerned specialty recognized by MCI / NMC / DCI.

DME AP Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • For OC: Not have completed 42 Years
  • For SC/ ST/ BC: Not have completed 47 Years
  • For Ex-Service Man: Not have completed 50 years
  • For Physically Handicapped: Not have completed 52 Years

Download DME AP Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for DME AP Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 9 December 2021. After submitting the online applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

DME AP Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

For OC/ BC Candidate: 1500/-

For SC/ ST Candidate: 1000/-

Job Summary
Notification DME AP Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 326 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online from 25 Nov onwards
Notification Date24 Nov, 2021
Last Date of Submission9 Dec, 2021
CityVijaywada
StateAndhra Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Education, Other Funtional Area
