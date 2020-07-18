DMRC CRA Recruitment 2019-2020 under 1492 Vacancy Deferred by Delhi Metro: Check Official Notice Here

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suspended the recruitment process for the post of Customer Relation Assistant (CRA) under its Notification DMRC/HR/Rectt/I/2019. DMRC Recruitment 2019 aims to fill a total of 1492 vacancies of Executive and Non-Executive Posts such as CRA, AM, JE, and others. Out of these total vacancies, 386 vacancies were to be filled for CRA in Delhi Metro. However, now the recruitment of 386 CRA posts has been kept in abeyance due to administrative reasons. The DMRC CRA recruitment process has been stopped till further notice. The DMRC will now review the requirement of these posts in the Metro. Check below the official notice of the DMRC in this regard and download the notice in PDF file format.

DMRC CRA 2019 exam was held online during 17th - 19th February 2020 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates were asked a total of 120 MCQs in Paper 1 and 60 MCQs in Paper 2. Candidates were required to pass the exam and get selected for the Interview or Medical Examination to get appointed as Customer Relation Assistant (CRA). Thousands and lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam to get the job. However, the process has been stalled for now. Have a look at the official notice regarding the cancellation of CRA Recruitment below:

PDF Download Official Notice regarding DMRC CRA Recruitment 2020

Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official website of the DMRC - delhimetrorail.com/career to get updates of the same. The decision will be updated on the website after reviewing the need for recruiting candidates for the posts of CRA in the national capital's Metro.

DMRC CRA Result 2020

Candidates who gave the online exam for the CRA post were awaiting for the release of their results. However, the result has not been released yet. It is highly expected that the DMRC will release the CRA result after taking the decision on continual of recruitment process. For updates on DMRC CRA Result, visit the official website or click on the link mentioned below:

DMRC CRA Result 2020 Updates

What's next for candidates who gave CRA Exam?

As of now, candidates should be advised to wait for the final decision by the DMRC regarding the cancellation or continuation of process. Also, DMRC is frequently notifying vacancies for other posts. Candidates can check those recruitment notification as well. If you fulfill the eligibility criteria of those respective posts, you can apply now online.