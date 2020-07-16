DRDO 2020 Scholarship Registration for Girls Begins from 15th Aug @rac.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Selection Process & Amount of Scholarship

DRDO 2020 Scholarship Registration for Girls Begins from 15th Aug @rac.gov.in: DRDO has launched “DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls” through Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB), DRDO HQ. Recruitment & Assessment Centre (RAC) has invited online scholarship applications from the Girls / Women students studying in first year of Under Graduate (BE/B.TECH: full time four year degree) and Post Graduate (M.TECH/ME: two year full time degree course) under “DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls in Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Space Engineering & Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering” for FY 2020-2021, Batch-02 through its official website - rac.gov.in from 15th August 2020 to 15th November 2020.

Check DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment Updates

Amount and Number of DRDO 2020 Scholarships for Girls

Here are the details of DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls in Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Space Engineering & Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering:

DRDO 2020 Scholarship Scheme for Girls Subject/ Discipline Number of Scholarships & Amount of Scholarship Level Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Space Engineering & Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering 20 Rs.120000 per year or annual fees whichever is less for a maximum period of four years. Under Graduate* (BE/ B.TECH/ B.Sc. Engg) 10 Rs.15500/- per month subject to Rs.186000/- per year for a maximum period of two years. Post Graduate (ME/ M.TECH/ M.Sc Engg) Note: *Students pursuing dual degree course/ integrated master degree in the above-mentioned subjects may also apply/receive this scholarship only for first four years as applicable for B.Tech degree course under the above scheme, subject to fulfilling the eligibility requirements.

Check How to Apply Online for DRDO 2020 Scientist Recruitment

Eligibility Criteria: DRDO 2020 Scholarship Scheme for Girls

Here are the Eligibility Criteria of DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls in Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Space Engineering & Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering:

DRDO 2020 Scholarship Scheme for Girls Subject/ Discipline/Level Eligibility Criteria Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Space Engineering & Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering Under Graduate (BE/ B.TECH/ B.Sc. Engg) · Candidate must be an Indian National. · Candidate should have got admission in the · 1st year of current academic year (2020-21) to the relevant B.E./ B. Tech./B.Sc Engg. Course. · Candidate should have cleared JEE (Main). · Candidate should have a valid JEE (Main) score Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Space Engineering & Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering Post Graduate (ME/ M.TECH/ M.Sc Engg) · Candidate must be an Indian National. · Candidate should have secured admission in the 1st year of the current academic year (2020-21) to the relevant ME/ M.TECH/ M.Sc Engg course. · Candidate must have scored minimum 60% marks in the qualifying exam (graduation level: BE/B Tech/B Engg. or equivalent) for getting admission to the subject course as per the guidelines set by AICTE/MHRD. In cases where the conversion formula is not obtainable, CGPA/CPI of 6.75 (for a 10 point scale) will be taken as equivalent to 60%, as per AICTE guidelines. · Candidate should have a valid GATE (General Aptitude Test in Engineering) score. Note: The applicants should ensure that they satisfy the eligibility criteria as on the closing date of Advertisement (15th November 2020). Candidates should be in possession of Essential Qualifications and should have JEE (Main) and GATE valid score” for B.Tech and M.Tech respectively. The prescribed Essential Qualifications are bare minimum and mere possession of same does not guarantee the scholarship.

Check DRDO 2020 Scientist Eligibility Criteria

Selection Process Criteria: DRDO 2020 Scholarship Scheme for Girls

Here is the Selection Process for DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls in Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Space Engineering & Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering:

DRDO 2020 Scholarship Scheme for Girls Subject/ Discipline/Level Selection Process Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Space Engineering & Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering Under Graduate (BE/ B.TECH/ B.Sc. Engg) First year Under graduate (B.E./B.Tech./BSc. Engg.) scholarship (for 4-yr full time course) will be based on the merit of JEE (Main). Candidates without valid JEE (Main) score will not be considered. Aerospace Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Space Engineering & Rocketry/ Avionics/ Aircraft Engineering Post Graduate (ME/ M.TECH/ M.Sc Engg) First year Post graduate (M.E./M.Tech./M.Sc. Engg.) scholarship (for 2 yr full time course) will be based on the valid GATE score on merit basis. The candidates without valid GATE score will not be considered. Note: The scheme is free from any bond obligation. However, the scholars of the scheme will have to do their major final year project work preferably at DRDO/ Govt. Labs or in AR&DB funded projects in any institutions during their course work.

Check DRDO Scientist 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

DRDO 2020 Scholarship for Girls in the following year(s)

During the period under scholarship, Post Graduate and Under Graduate scholars are required to pass all the tests and examinations which may be prescribed by the Institutions so as to maintain a cumulative grade point average of 7.00 or 70% marks. The scholarship amount of the particular year will however not be disbursed to those who are not able to pass test/examination and do not successfully complete the academic year.

The list of the qualifying students in the first and the following years, institute-wise, would be forwarded to AR&DB for further processing of the case for release of scholarship to the Grantee Institutions. The list of students for discontinuity of the scholarship would be forwarded to AR&DB from the institutes for record. Selected candidates will be considered for scholarship and will get scholarship through their respective Institute. The Institute has to submit the contingent bill with ECS mandate for all the candidates so selected for scholarship for release of money for scholarship.

Check DRDO Scientist Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Conditions of DRDO 2020 Scholarship Scheme for Girls

Once scholarship is discontinued to a candidate it will not be granted further, inspite of qualifying the eligibility in the later years. Students availing this scholarship will be entitled to avail only one scholarship at a time and an undertaking has to be furnished by the students and it should be countersigned by the institute that she is not availing any other scholarship from any other institute / department / agency.

Checklist for Availing DRDO 2020 Scholarship Scheme for Girls

Please ensure that you have:

(a) Attached a scanned copy of each of the requisite certificates with online scholarship application.

(b) Rightly selected the scholarship applied for.

(c) Uploaded recent passport size colour photograph (max. size 50 KB)

(d) Aadhaar Card (max 500 KB)

(e) Proof of admission (max 500 KB)

(f) Fees details (max 500 KB)

(g) Certificate from Institute (max 500 KB)

(h) A printout of the finally submitted/Locked online application for your reference

Candidates will have to produce all certificates, in original, for verification in the Institute and a certificate has to be forwarded to AR&DB in this regard by the institute where the student belongs. Applications without scanned copies of certificates for the requisite essential educational qualification or incomplete applications will be summarily rejected. No correspondence would be entertained in this regard.

Check DRDO CEPTAM MTS 2020 Recruitment Updates

Misrepresentation or falsification of facts detected at any stage of the selection process or instances of misconduct/misbehavior at any stage during the selection process shall result in cancellation of candidature without any notice and no correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. For queries for the status of approval of scholarship candidates may contact at e-mail ardb@hqr.drdo.in.