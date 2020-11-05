DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 2020 Skill Test Admit Card Released @drdo.gov.in for Steno & Vehicle Operator under A&A Cadre

DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 2020 Skill Test Admit Card: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 2020 Skill Test Admit Card at its website. All candidates who have qualified in Tier 1 are now eligible to appear in DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 2020. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded at the official website of DRDO.i.e.drdo.gov.in.

The link for downloading DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 2020 Skill Test Admit Card for Vehicle Operator, Fire Engine Driver is available at drdo.res.in. The candidates can download their admit cards by entering their registration id, password on the login button.

The organisation has yet not released the admit cards for Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant 'A' (English/Hindi Typing), Store Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing), Security Assistant 'A', Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III), Asstt Halwai-cum-Cook and Fireman posts. It is expected that the aforesaid mentioned posts admit cards to be released within a week. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Download DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 2020 Skill Test Admit Card

Official Website

The date and venue details of the examination is available on the admit card. All candidates are advised to read carefully all instructions given on the admit card and reach at the exam centre on the scheduled date.

This recruitment exam is being to recruit 234 vacancies of Vehicle Operator, Fire Engine Driver, Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing), Administrative Assistant 'A' (English/Hindi Typing), Store Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing), Security Assistant 'A', Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III), Asstt Halwai-cum-Cook and Fireman under Admin & Allied (A&A) Cadre. The applications for DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019-20 under Admin & Allied Cadre was ended on 15 October 2019.

Latest Government Jobs:

District Health Society, Poonch Recruitment 2020 for GNM, Counselor and other posts

RPSC Recruitment 2020: Online Applications Started @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 33 Yoga & Prakritik Chikitsa Adhikari Posts, Link Here