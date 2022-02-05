DRDO-DEBEL Recruitment 2022 for 11 Junior Research Fellow Posts, Download Application Form @drdo.gov.in

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on drdo.gov.in for 11 Vacancies of Junior Research Fellow Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022: Defence Research &Development Organization (DRDO) - Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode within 15 days (20 February 2022) from the date of application.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application submission: 15 days (20 February 2022) from the date of application.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow -11 Posts

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Research Fellow -B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech. in the concerned subject from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the screening committee and the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed through a web-based video conference over the internet and the schedule of the interview will be intimated video conference over the internet.

How to apply for DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can download and fill the application form in the prescribed format available on the what's new section of the website. i.e. drdo.gov.in. The signed application form along with a certificate in support of minimum educational qualification, matriculation certificate/birth certificate in support of date of birth, GATE/NET score card, valid as on closing date of application, caste certificate (if applicable) should be scanned in a single PDF file and emailed to hrd.debel@debel.drdo.in before the closing date.

