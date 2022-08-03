DSEU Result 2022 (Released) @dseu.ac.in: Check JA Score Card Link

DSEU Result 2022 for Junior Assistant has been released by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. Candidates can download score card by visiting the official website i.e. dseu.ac.in.

DSEU Result 2022: Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) result released the result of the online exam conducted for the post of Junior Assistant and Office Assistant. Those who attended the exam on 14 July and 15 July can check their marks t by clicking on DSEU Result Link and visiting the official website i.e. dseu.ac.in.

How to Download DSEU Result 2022?

Step: 1 Go to the official website of DSEU - dseu.ac.in

Step: 2 Visit ‘Highlightes’ and click on ‘Link to download the Score in CBRT for the post of Jr. Asst. / Office Asst. (Post Code – 0111202101) held on Jul. 14-15, 2022'

Step 3: Now you need to enter your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step: 4 Download DSEU JA Score Card

Step 5: Take a printout of the same for future use

Selected candidates will be called to appear for the Skill test / Endurance test. The final merit will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks from both MCQ Examination and Skill Examination.

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) is a State university established under Govt. of NCT of Delhi. It had invited applications for filling up the 42 vacancies for Junior Assistant /Office Assistant Posts, 3 for Senior Assistant, 4 for Program Officer/ASO and 2 for Office Superintendent Posts from 05 December 2012 to 20 December 2021.