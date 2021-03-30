DSIIDC Recruitment 2021 for District Resource Person Posts, Apply Online @dsiidc.org

DSIIDC Recruitment 2021: Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of District Resource Person for each of the 11 districts in Delhi under “Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Enterprises. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 April 2021

DSIIDC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

District Resource Person - 9 Posts

DSIIDC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Diploma/Degree in Food Technology/ Food Engineering from reputed National/ International University/Institute.

Experience - 3-5 years experience

DSIIDC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Shortlisted candidates/firms will be asked to appear for an online written examination. Evaluation of the written examination would be conducted by State Level Technical Institution.

Download DSIIDC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for DSIIDC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online latest by 15 April 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

