DSIIDC Recruitment 2021 for District Resource Person Posts, Apply Online @dsiidc.org
DSIIDC Recruitment 2021 Notification out at dsiidc.org. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
DSIIDC Recruitment 2021: Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of District Resource Person for each of the 11 districts in Delhi under “Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Enterprises. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 April 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 15 April 2021
DSIIDC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- District Resource Person - 9 Posts
DSIIDC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Diploma/Degree in Food Technology/ Food Engineering from reputed National/ International University/Institute.
Experience - 3-5 years experience
DSIIDC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Shortlisted candidates/firms will be asked to appear for an online written examination. Evaluation of the written examination would be conducted by State Level Technical Institution.
Download DSIIDC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for DSIIDC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online latest by 15 April 2021. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
