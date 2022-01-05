DSSSB Teacher Result 2021 OUT @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Download TGT Maths & Special Educator Result Here

DSSSB Teacher Result 2021 has been announced by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) on @dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check DSSSB TGT Maths & Special Educator Result Download Link Here.

DSSSB Teacher Result 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the result of Trained Graduate Teacher (Maths) and Special Educator on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the DSSSB Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 32/12 can download their results through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The downloading link of result of Special Educator (Primary Teacher) and TGT (Maths) is given below. The candidates can follow the easy steps and download DSSSB Special Educator (Primary Teacher) and TGT Maths Result for future reference.

How to download DSSSB Teacher Result 2021?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the latest result tab. Click on the link that reads ‘Download DSSSB Teacher Result 2021’ flashing on the homepage. A link will be opened. Enter your Date Of Birth (DD MM YYYY), Roll Number, Password, Visual Code, and click on sign in. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download DSSSB Special Educator (Primary Teacher) and TGT Maths Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download DSSSB Teacher Result 2021

