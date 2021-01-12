ESIC Recruitment 2021 for 157 Jr Resident, Sr Resident and Other Posts Across India

 Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident, Specialist, Full Time/ Part Time Specialist, Senior Resident, SR against GDMO, Full Time Dental Surgeon & Part Time Homoeo Physician.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident, Specialist, Full Time/ Part Time Specialist, Senior Resident, SR against GDMO, Full Time Dental Surgeon & Part Time Homoeo Physician Across India. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time.

Walk-in-Interview Details

Interview Date and Time

Venue

15 January 2021 at 9 AM

Office of the Medical Superintendent, IG ESI Hospital Delhi,

20 January 2021 at 9 AM

ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad

18 January 2021 & 19 January 2021 at 10 AM

Office of the Medical Superintendent, ESIC Hospital, MIA Alwar

27 January 2021 to 29January 2021

Administrative Block ESIC hospital  Ezhukone

 

ESIC Vacancy and Salary Details

ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad

  • Senior Resident - 31, Rs. 67700
  • SR Against GDMO - 27, Rs. 101000
  • Junior Resident- 25, Rs. 21000

IG ESI Hospital, Jhilmil, Delhi

  • Senior Resident - 30,Rs. 101000

ESIC Hospital, Alwar

  • Specialist - 09
  • Senior Resident - 13

ESIC Hospital, Ezhukone

  • Full Time/ Part Time Specialist - 06, Rs.106000 (FTS) & Rs.60000 (PTS)
  • Senior Resident 08, Level 11
  • SR against GDMO - 06, Rs.86000
  • Full Time Dental Surgeon - 01,Rs.86000
  • Part Time Homoeo Physician - 01, Rs.50000

Eligibility Criteria for Jr Resident, Sr Resident and Other Posts 

Educational Qualification

  • Specialist( Full time/Part Time):-PC Degree/ DNB or Diploma in concerned discipline and 3 years experience with Post Graduate Degree/DNB and five years experience after Diploma. Candidate must be registered from Medical Council of India or RMC
  • Senior Residents (01 year):- PG Degree/ Diploma or MBBS Degree from recognized university with 2 years experience

For more information, check detailed notification link given below.

Age Limit:

  • Part/ Full Time Specialist: 67 years.
  • SR, SR against GDMO, Full Time Dental Sugeon & Part Time/ Full Time Specialist: 45 years.
  • JR & Part Time Homoeo: 30 years.

How to Apply for ESIC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and appear for interview on scheduled date and time.

ESIC Notification 1

ESIC Notification 2

ESIC Notification 3

ESIC Notification 4
