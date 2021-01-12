ESIC Recruitment 2021 for 157 Jr Resident, Sr Resident and Other Posts Across India
ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Resident, Specialist, Full Time/ Part Time Specialist, Senior Resident, SR against GDMO, Full Time Dental Surgeon & Part Time Homoeo Physician Across India. Interested and eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time.
Walk-in-Interview Details
|
Interview Date and Time
|
Venue
|
15 January 2021 at 9 AM
|
Office of the Medical Superintendent, IG ESI Hospital Delhi,
|
20 January 2021 at 9 AM
|
ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad
|
18 January 2021 & 19 January 2021 at 10 AM
|
Office of the Medical Superintendent, ESIC Hospital, MIA Alwar
|
27 January 2021 to 29January 2021
|
Administrative Block ESIC hospital Ezhukone
ESIC Vacancy and Salary Details
ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad
- Senior Resident - 31, Rs. 67700
- SR Against GDMO - 27, Rs. 101000
- Junior Resident- 25, Rs. 21000
IG ESI Hospital, Jhilmil, Delhi
- Senior Resident - 30,Rs. 101000
ESIC Hospital, Alwar
- Specialist - 09
- Senior Resident - 13
ESIC Hospital, Ezhukone
- Full Time/ Part Time Specialist - 06, Rs.106000 (FTS) & Rs.60000 (PTS)
- Senior Resident 08, Level 11
- SR against GDMO - 06, Rs.86000
- Full Time Dental Surgeon - 01,Rs.86000
- Part Time Homoeo Physician - 01, Rs.50000
Eligibility Criteria for Jr Resident, Sr Resident and Other Posts
Educational Qualification
- Specialist( Full time/Part Time):-PC Degree/ DNB or Diploma in concerned discipline and 3 years experience with Post Graduate Degree/DNB and five years experience after Diploma. Candidate must be registered from Medical Council of India or RMC
- Senior Residents (01 year):- PG Degree/ Diploma or MBBS Degree from recognized university with 2 years experience
For more information, check detailed notification link given below.
Age Limit:
- Part/ Full Time Specialist: 67 years.
- SR, SR against GDMO, Full Time Dental Sugeon & Part Time/ Full Time Specialist: 45 years.
- JR & Part Time Homoeo: 30 years.
How to Apply for ESIC Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and appear for interview on scheduled date and time.