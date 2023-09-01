GATE Data Science & AI Important Questions 2024

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Question: Check the Important Questions of GATE Data Science & AI along with the best books for preparing for GATE Data Science & AI paper.

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Questions: This year, IISc Bangalore has added a new subject Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) for the GATE 2024 exam. Given its novelty, the candidates must be curious about the question type, which can be asked in the exam. In this article, we will discuss some important questions, best books, etc., for GATE Data Science & AI subject.

Topic Wise GATE Data Science and AI Important Questions

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) exam has two sections i.e. General Aptitude and core Data Science & AI subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude and core Data Science & Artificial Intelligence is 15% and 85% respectively. Candidates must go through the GATE Data Science and AI syllabus comprehensively to know the important topics that will be asked in the exam. Here we will discuss important topics for Data Science & AI.

Engineering Mathematics

Probability and Statistics

Permutation and Combinations

Independent events, mutually exclusive events

Bayes Theorem

Variance, mean, median, mode and standard deviation, correlation, and covariance

Bernoulli, Binomial Distribution

t-distribution, chi-squared distributions

z-test, t-test, chi-squared test

Linear Algebra

Vector space, subspaces

Linear dependence and independence of vectors

Matrices

Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors

Determinant

LU decomposition, singular value decomposition

Calculus and Optimization

Functions of a single variable

Limit, continuity, and differentiability

Taylor Series

Maxima and Minima

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

Programming, Data Structures and Algorithms

Programming in Python

Search Algorithms

Basic Sorting Algorithms

Divide and Conquer

Basic Graph Algorithms

Database Management and Warehousing

ER-model

Relational Model

Data Transformation

Data Warehouse Modelling

Machine Learning

Regression and classification problems

Cross-validation Methods

Clustering Algorithms

k-medoid

Top-down

Bottom-up: single-linkage, multiple linkage

Artificial Intelligence

Informed, uninformed, adversarial

Logic, propositional, predicate

Reasoning under uncertainty

Check here GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Important Topics

Check here GATE Cut Off

Important Questions for GATE Data Science and AI 2024 Exam

Candidates appearing in the newly added GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence 2024 exam have many questions in their minds like Important topics, important questions, best books, etc. Therefore in this article, we are providing some important questions and answers for the candidates to help them in their preparation.

Engineering Mathematics

Q1. Let M be a real 44 matrix. Consider the following statements :

S1: M has 4 linearly independent eigenvectors.

S2: M has 4 distinct eigenvalues.

S3: M is non-singular (invertible).

Which one among the following is TRUE?

S1 implies S2 S2 implies S1 S1 implies S3 S3 implies S2

Ans. (b)

Q2. For matrices of same dimension M, N and scalar c, which one of these properties dose not always hold?

(M T ) T = M (cM) T = c(M) T (M + N) T = M T + N T MN = NM

Ans. (d)

Q3.

3, 3+5j, 6-j -6+5j, 3+j, 3-j 3+j, 3-j, 5+j 3, -1+3j, -1-3j

Ans. (d)

Q4. The function f(x) = 8loge x-x2 + 3 attains its minimum over the interval [1, e] at x = __________.(Here loge x is the natural logarithm of x.)

2 1 e (1+e)/2

Ans. (b)

Q5. The families of curves represented by the solution of the equation dy/dx = -(x/y)n for n = –1 and n = 1 respectively, are

Circles and Hyperbolas Hyperbolas and Circles Parabolas and Circles Hyperbolas and Parabolas

Ans. (b)

Q6.

a = b/4 a = b/2 a = 2b a = 4b

Ans. (d)

Q7. 500 students are taking one or more courses out of chemistry, physics and Mathematics. Registration records indicate course enrolment as follows: chemistry (329), physics (186), Mathematics (295), chemistry and physics (83), chemistry and Mathematics (217), and physics and Mathematics (63), How many students are taking all 3 subjects?

37 43 47 53

Ans. (d)

Q8. Ram and Ramesh appeared in an interview for two vacancies in the same department. The probability of Ram's selection is 1/6 and that of Ramesh is 1/8. What is the probability that only one of them will be selected?

47/48 1/4 13/48 35/48

Ans. (b)

Q9. If calls arrive at a telephone exchange such that the time of arrival of any call is independent of the time of arrival of earlier of future calls, the probability distribution function of the total number of calls in a fixed time interval will be

Poisson Gaussian Exponential Gamma

Ans. (a)

Q10.

4/9 1/2 2/3 5/9

Ans. (b)

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

Q11. Consider the problem of reversing a singly linked list. To take an example, given the linked list below:

the reversed linked list should look like

Which one of the following statements is TRUE about the time complexity of algorithms that solve the above problem in O(1) space?

The best algorithm for the problem takes (n) time in the worst case. The best algorithm for the problem takes (n log n) time in the worst case. The best algorithm for the problem takes (n 2 ) time in the worst case. It is not possible to reverse a singly linked list in O(1) space.

Ans. (a)

Q12. What is the worst case time complexity of inserting n elements into an empty linked list, if the linked list needs to be maintained in sorted order?

(n 2 ) (n) (n logn) O(1)

Ans. (a) and (c)

Q13. Let P be a singly linked list, Let Q be the pointer to an intermediate node x in the list.What is the worst-case time complexity of the best known algorithm to delete the node x from the list?

(n) (lon 2 n) (log n) O(1)

Ans. (d)

Q14. The preorder traversal of a binary search tree is 15, 10, 12, 11, 20, 18, 16, 19. Which one of the following is the postorder traversal of the tree?

20, 19, 18, 16, 15, 12, 11, 10 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20 11, 12, 10, 16, 19, 18, 20, 15 19, 16, 18, 20, 11, 12, 10, 15

Ans. (c)

Q15. What is the worst case time complexity of inserting n2 elements into an AVL-tree with n elements initially?

(n 2 ) (n 2 logn) (n 4 ) (n 3 )

Ans. (b)

Q16. A queue is implemented using a non-circular singly linked list. The queue has a head pointer and a tail pointer, as shown in the figure. Let n denote the number of nodes in the queue. Let enqueue be implemented by inserting a new node at the head, and dequeue be implemented by deletion of a node from the tail.

Which one of the following is the time complexity of the most time-efficient implementation of enqueue and dequeue respectively, for this data structure?

(1), (1) (1), ( n ) ( n ), (1) ( n ), ( n )

Ans. (b)

Q17. Given the following input (4322, 1334, 1471, 9679, 1989, 6171, 6173, 4199) and the hash function x mod 10, which of the following statements are true?

i) 9679, 1989, 4199 hash to the same value

ii) 1471, 6171 has to the same value

iii) All elements hash to the same value

iv) Each element hashes to a different value

i only ii only i and ii only iii or iv

Ans. (c)

Q18. Consider a hash table with 9 slots. The hash function is h(k) = k mod 9. The collisions are resolved by chaining. The following 9 keys are inserted in the order: 5, 28, 19, 15, 20, 33, 12, 17, 10. The maximum, minimum, and average chain lengths in the hash table, respectively, are

3, 0, and 1 3, 3, and 3 4, 0, and 1 3, 0, and 2

Ans. (a)

Q19. Assume that the algorithms considered here sort the input sequences in ascending order. If the input is already in ascending order, which of the following are TRUE?

Quicksort runs in (n 2 ) time Bubblesort runs in (n 2 ) time Mergesort runs in (n) time Insertion sort runs in (n) time

I and II only I and III only II and IV only I and IV only

Ans. (d)

Q20. The worst case running times of Insertion sort, Merge sort and Quick sort, respectively, are:

(n logn), (n logn) and (n 2 ) (n 2 ), (n 2 ) and (n logn) (n 2 ), (n logn), and (n logn) (n 2 ), (n logn), and (n 2 )

Ans. (d)

Q21. Which of the following relational query languages have the same expressive power?

I) Relational algebra

II) Tuple relational calculus restricted to safe expressions

III) Domain relational calculus restricted to safe expressions

II and III only I and II only I and III only I, II and III only

Ans. (d)

Q22. Consider a join (relation algebra) between relations r(R)and s(S) using the nested loop method. There are 3 buffers each of size equal to disk block size, out of which one buffer is reserved for intermediate results. Assuming size(r(R)) < size(s(S)), the join will have fewer number of disk block accesses if

relation r(R) is in the outer loop relation s(S) is in the outer loop join selection factor between r(R) and s(S) is more than 0.5 join selection factor between r(R) and s(S) is less than 0.5

Ans. (a)

Q23. With regard to the expressive power of the formal relational query languages, which of the following statements is true?

Relational algebra is more powerful than relational calculus. Relational algebra same power as relational calculus. Relational algebra same power as safe relational calculus. None of the above

Ans. (c)

Q24. A file is organized so that the ordering of data records is the same as or close to the ordering of data entries in some index. Then that index is called

Dense Sparse Clustered Unclustered

Ans. (c)

Q25. A clustering index is defined on the fields which are of type

non-key and ordering non-key and non-ordering key and ordering key and non-ordering

Ans. (a)

Q26. Which one of the following is used to represent the supporting many-one relationships of a weak entity set in an entity-relationship diagram?

Rectangles with double/bold border Diamonds with double/bold border Ovals that contain underlined identifiers Ovals with double/bold border

Ans. (b)

Q27. Which of the following is NOT a superkey in a relational schema with attributes

V, W, X, Y, Z and primary key VY?

VXYZ VWXZ VWXY VWXYZ

Ans. (b)

Q28. A table has fields, F1, F2, F3, F4, F5, with the following functional dependencies:

F1 → F3.F2 → F4.(F1.F2) → F5 in terms of Normalization, this table is in

1NF 2NF 3NF None of these

Ans. (a)

Q29. We get over fitting model, because of ____bias and ____ variance.

low, high low, low high, low high, high

Ans. (a)

Q30. ______ is the partition approach of grouping similar data.

k-means k-nearest Approximate Nearest Neighbor Hierarchical Agglomerative Clustering

Ans. (a)

Importance of Solving GATE Data Science and AI Questions

To crack the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence exam a candidate must follow a well-planned preparation strategy, which maintains a balance between hard work and smart work. Hard work is preparing each and every topic of the syllabus and solving all the questions based on these topics. On the other hand, smart work is analysing the syllabus and identifying the important topics, important questions, etc., and working on them on priority. Solving important questions of GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence offers numerous benefits to candidates. Some of them are as follows.

Solving important questions gives an idea about the questions that can be asked in the exam.

It helps you to deal with difficult questions easily.

These questions help you to understand the exam level.

Practicing important questions improves your speed and accuracy.

What are the best books for practicing GATE Data Science and AI Questions?

As Data Science & AI paper is introduced first time in GATE 2024 exam, the selection of the right book is very crucial for preparing for the GATE Data Science & AI exam. Here is a list of some best books for GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence paper.

Introduction to Probability by Dimitri P. Bertsekas & John N. Tsitsiklis

Introduction to Linear Algebra by Gilbert Strang

Learning Python by Mark Lutz

Database Management Systems by Raghu Ramakrishnan and Johannes Gehrke

Machine Learning for Beginners by Chris Sebastian

Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach by Stuart Russell and Peter Norvig

Also, check:

GATE 2024 Syllabus: The candidates can also check the detailed syllabus of the following subjects.

GATE Previous Year's Question Papers: The candidates can check the previous year's question papers of the following subjects.