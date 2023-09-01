GATE Data Science & AI Important Questions 2024

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Questions: This year, IISc Bangalore has added a new subject Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) for the GATE 2024 exam. Given its novelty, the candidates must be curious about the question type, which can be asked in the exam. In this article, we will discuss some important questions, best books, etc., for GATE Data Science & AI subject.
Topic Wise GATE Data Science and AI Important Questions
GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) exam has two sections i.e. General Aptitude and core Data Science & AI subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude and core Data Science & Artificial Intelligence is 15% and 85% respectively. Candidates must go through the GATE Data Science and AI syllabus comprehensively to know the important topics that will be asked in the exam. Here we will discuss important topics for Data Science & AI.
Engineering Mathematics
Probability and Statistics
- Permutation and Combinations
- Independent events, mutually exclusive events
- Bayes Theorem
- Variance, mean, median, mode and standard deviation, correlation, and covariance
- Bernoulli, Binomial Distribution
- t-distribution, chi-squared distributions
- z-test, t-test, chi-squared test
Linear Algebra
- Vector space, subspaces
- Linear dependence and independence of vectors
- Matrices
- Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors
- Determinant
- LU decomposition, singular value decomposition
Calculus and Optimization
- Functions of a single variable
- Limit, continuity, and differentiability
- Taylor Series
- Maxima and Minima
Data Science & Artificial Intelligence
Programming, Data Structures and Algorithms
- Programming in Python
- Search Algorithms
- Basic Sorting Algorithms
- Divide and Conquer
- Basic Graph Algorithms
Database Management and Warehousing
- ER-model
- Relational Model
- Data Transformation
- Data Warehouse Modelling
Machine Learning
- Regression and classification problems
- Cross-validation Methods
- Clustering Algorithms
- k-medoid
- Top-down
- Bottom-up: single-linkage, multiple linkage
Artificial Intelligence
- Informed, uninformed, adversarial
- Logic, propositional, predicate
- Reasoning under uncertainty
Important Questions for GATE Data Science and AI 2024 Exam
Candidates appearing in the newly added GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence 2024 exam have many questions in their minds like Important topics, important questions, best books, etc. Therefore in this article, we are providing some important questions and answers for the candidates to help them in their preparation.
Engineering Mathematics
Q1. Let M be a real 44 matrix. Consider the following statements :
S1: M has 4 linearly independent eigenvectors.
S2: M has 4 distinct eigenvalues.
S3: M is non-singular (invertible).
Which one among the following is TRUE?
- S1 implies S2
- S2 implies S1
- S1 implies S3
- S3 implies S2
Ans. (b)
Q2. For matrices of same dimension M, N and scalar c, which one of these properties dose not always hold?
- (MT)T = M
- (cM)T = c(M)T
- (M + N)T = MT + NT
- MN = NM
Ans. (d)
Q3.
- 3, 3+5j, 6-j
- -6+5j, 3+j, 3-j
- 3+j, 3-j, 5+j
- 3, -1+3j, -1-3j
Ans. (d)
Q4. The function f(x) = 8loge x-x2 + 3 attains its minimum over the interval [1, e] at x = __________.(Here loge x is the natural logarithm of x.)
- 2
- 1
- e
- (1+e)/2
Ans. (b)
Q5. The families of curves represented by the solution of the equation dy/dx = -(x/y)n for n = –1 and n = 1 respectively, are
- Circles and Hyperbolas
- Hyperbolas and Circles
- Parabolas and Circles
- Hyperbolas and Parabolas
Ans. (b)
Q6.
- a = b/4
- a = b/2
- a = 2b
- a = 4b
Ans. (d)
Q7. 500 students are taking one or more courses out of chemistry, physics and Mathematics. Registration records indicate course enrolment as follows: chemistry (329), physics (186), Mathematics (295), chemistry and physics (83), chemistry and Mathematics (217), and physics and Mathematics (63), How many students are taking all 3 subjects?
- 37
- 43
- 47
- 53
Ans. (d)
Q8. Ram and Ramesh appeared in an interview for two vacancies in the same department. The probability of Ram's selection is 1/6 and that of Ramesh is 1/8. What is the probability that only one of them will be selected?
- 47/48
- 1/4
- 13/48
- 35/48
Ans. (b)
Q9. If calls arrive at a telephone exchange such that the time of arrival of any call is independent of the time of arrival of earlier of future calls, the probability distribution function of the total number of calls in a fixed time interval will be
- Poisson
- Gaussian
- Exponential
- Gamma
Ans. (a)
Q10.
- 4/9
- 1/2
- 2/3
- 5/9
Ans. (b)
Data Science & Artificial Intelligence
Q11. Consider the problem of reversing a singly linked list. To take an example, given the linked list below:
the reversed linked list should look like
Which one of the following statements is TRUE about the time complexity of algorithms that solve the above problem in O(1) space?
- The best algorithm for the problem takes (n) time in the worst case.
- The best algorithm for the problem takes (n log n) time in the worst case.
- The best algorithm for the problem takes (n2) time in the worst case.
- It is not possible to reverse a singly linked list in O(1) space.
Ans. (a)
Q12. What is the worst case time complexity of inserting n elements into an empty linked list, if the linked list needs to be maintained in sorted order?
- (n2)
- (n)
- (n logn)
- O(1)
Ans. (a) and (c)
Q13. Let P be a singly linked list, Let Q be the pointer to an intermediate node x in the list.What is the worst-case time complexity of the best known algorithm to delete the node x from the list?
- (n)
- (lon2n)
- (log n)
- O(1)
Ans. (d)
Q14. The preorder traversal of a binary search tree is 15, 10, 12, 11, 20, 18, 16, 19. Which one of the following is the postorder traversal of the tree?
- 20, 19, 18, 16, 15, 12, 11, 10
- 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20
- 11, 12, 10, 16, 19, 18, 20, 15
- 19, 16, 18, 20, 11, 12, 10, 15
Ans. (c)
Q15. What is the worst case time complexity of inserting n2 elements into an AVL-tree with n elements initially?
- (n2)
- (n2logn)
- (n4)
- (n3)
Ans. (b)
Q16. A queue is implemented using a non-circular singly linked list. The queue has a head pointer and a tail pointer, as shown in the figure. Let n denote the number of nodes in the queue. Let enqueue be implemented by inserting a new node at the head, and dequeue be implemented by deletion of a node from the tail.
Which one of the following is the time complexity of the most time-efficient implementation of enqueue and dequeue respectively, for this data structure?
- (1), (1)
- (1), (n)
- (n), (1)
- (n), (n)
Ans. (b)
Q17. Given the following input (4322, 1334, 1471, 9679, 1989, 6171, 6173, 4199) and the hash function x mod 10, which of the following statements are true?
i) 9679, 1989, 4199 hash to the same value
ii) 1471, 6171 has to the same value
iii) All elements hash to the same value
iv) Each element hashes to a different value
- i only
- ii only
- i and ii only
- iii or iv
Ans. (c)
Q18. Consider a hash table with 9 slots. The hash function is h(k) = k mod 9. The collisions are resolved by chaining. The following 9 keys are inserted in the order: 5, 28, 19, 15, 20, 33, 12, 17, 10. The maximum, minimum, and average chain lengths in the hash table, respectively, are
- 3, 0, and 1
- 3, 3, and 3
- 4, 0, and 1
- 3, 0, and 2
Ans. (a)
Q19. Assume that the algorithms considered here sort the input sequences in ascending order. If the input is already in ascending order, which of the following are TRUE?
- Quicksort runs in (n2) time
- Bubblesort runs in (n2) time
- Mergesort runs in (n) time
- Insertion sort runs in (n) time
- I and II only
- I and III only
- II and IV only
- I and IV only
Ans. (d)
Q20. The worst case running times of Insertion sort, Merge sort and Quick sort, respectively, are:
- (n logn), (n logn) and (n2)
- (n2), (n2) and (n logn)
- (n2), (n logn), and (n logn)
- (n2), (n logn), and (n2)
Ans. (d)
Q21. Which of the following relational query languages have the same expressive power?
I) Relational algebra
II) Tuple relational calculus restricted to safe expressions
III) Domain relational calculus restricted to safe expressions
- II and III only
- I and II only
- I and III only
- I, II and III only
Ans. (d)
Q22. Consider a join (relation algebra) between relations r(R)and s(S) using the nested loop method. There are 3 buffers each of size equal to disk block size, out of which one buffer is reserved for intermediate results. Assuming size(r(R)) < size(s(S)), the join will have fewer number of disk block accesses if
- relation r(R) is in the outer loop
- relation s(S) is in the outer loop
- join selection factor between r(R) and s(S) is more than 0.5
- join selection factor between r(R) and s(S) is less than 0.5
Ans. (a)
Q23. With regard to the expressive power of the formal relational query languages, which of the following statements is true?
- Relational algebra is more powerful than relational calculus.
- Relational algebra same power as relational calculus.
- Relational algebra same power as safe relational calculus.
- None of the above
Ans. (c)
Q24. A file is organized so that the ordering of data records is the same as or close to the ordering of data entries in some index. Then that index is called
- Dense
- Sparse
- Clustered
- Unclustered
Ans. (c)
Q25. A clustering index is defined on the fields which are of type
- non-key and ordering
- non-key and non-ordering
- key and ordering
- key and non-ordering
Ans. (a)
Q26. Which one of the following is used to represent the supporting many-one relationships of a weak entity set in an entity-relationship diagram?
- Rectangles with double/bold border
- Diamonds with double/bold border
- Ovals that contain underlined identifiers
- Ovals with double/bold border
Ans. (b)
Q27. Which of the following is NOT a superkey in a relational schema with attributes
V, W, X, Y, Z and primary key VY?
- VXYZ
- VWXZ
- VWXY
- VWXYZ
Ans. (b)
Q28. A table has fields, F1, F2, F3, F4, F5, with the following functional dependencies:
F1 → F3.F2 → F4.(F1.F2) → F5 in terms of Normalization, this table is in
- 1NF
- 2NF
- 3NF
- None of these
Ans. (a)
Q29. We get over fitting model, because of ____bias and ____ variance.
- low, high
- low, low
- high, low
- high, high
Ans. (a)
Q30. ______ is the partition approach of grouping similar data.
- k-means
- k-nearest
- Approximate Nearest Neighbor
- Hierarchical Agglomerative Clustering
Ans. (a)
Importance of Solving GATE Data Science and AI Questions
To crack the GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence exam a candidate must follow a well-planned preparation strategy, which maintains a balance between hard work and smart work. Hard work is preparing each and every topic of the syllabus and solving all the questions based on these topics. On the other hand, smart work is analysing the syllabus and identifying the important topics, important questions, etc., and working on them on priority. Solving important questions of GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence offers numerous benefits to candidates. Some of them are as follows.
- Solving important questions gives an idea about the questions that can be asked in the exam.
- It helps you to deal with difficult questions easily.
- These questions help you to understand the exam level.
- Practicing important questions improves your speed and accuracy.
What are the best books for practicing GATE Data Science and AI Questions?
As Data Science & AI paper is introduced first time in GATE 2024 exam, the selection of the right book is very crucial for preparing for the GATE Data Science & AI exam. Here is a list of some best books for GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence paper.
- Introduction to Probability by Dimitri P. Bertsekas & John N. Tsitsiklis
- Introduction to Linear Algebra by Gilbert Strang
- Learning Python by Mark Lutz
- Database Management Systems by Raghu Ramakrishnan and Johannes Gehrke
- Machine Learning for Beginners by Chris Sebastian
- Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach by Stuart Russell and Peter Norvig
