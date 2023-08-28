GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Topics 2024

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Topics: IISc Bangalore has added Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) as a new subject for GATE 2024 exam. As it is a new subject, the candidates must be curious about the important topics of Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA). In this article, we will discuss the important topics, best books etc., for GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence subject.
GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Topics: Overview
After seeing the rising demand for AI-focused data science professionals in India as well as the global market, IISc Bangalore has added Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) as a new subject in GATE 2024. The inclusion of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence as subjects in the GATE 2024 exam shows the growing importance of these fields in various industries. Candidate from any engineering discipline can apply for GATE Data Science and AI paper. An overview of GATE Data Science & AI subject is provided below.
|
GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) 2024 : Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
To be announced
|
Total Number of Questions
|
65
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA): Important Topics
GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) exam consists of two sections i.e. General Aptitude and core Data Science & AI subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude and core Data Science & Artificial Intelligence is 15% and 85% respectively. Candidates should also go through the GATE Data Science and AI syllabus in great detail to know the important topics that will be asked in the exam. Here we will discuss important topics for Data Science & AI.
Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Important Topics
|
GATE Data Science and AI Important Topics
|
Topic
|
Sub Topics
|
Probability and Statistics
|
|
Linear Algebra
|
|
Calculus and Optimization
|
|
Programming, Data Structures and Algorithms
|
|
Database Management and Warehousing
|
|
Machine Learning
|
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
What are the best books for GATE Data Science & AI
Choosing the right study materials is of utmost importance when preparing for the GATE Data Science & AI exam. As this paper is introduced in GATE 2024 exam, hence, it is better to get acquainted with the best books for this paper. You should also go through the GATE Syllabus as well. Here is a list of some highly recommended books for GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence syllabus.
- Introduction to Probability by Dimitri P. Bertsekas & John N. Tsitsiklis
- Introduction to Linear Algebra by Gilbert Strang
- Learning Python by Mark Lutz
- Database Management Systems by Raghu Ramakrishnan and Johannes Gehrke
- Machine Learning for Beginners by Chris Sebastian
- Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach by Stuart Russell and Peter Norvig
