GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Topics 2024

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Topics: IISc Bangalore has added Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) as a new subject for GATE 2024 exam. As it is a new subject, the candidates must be curious about the important topics of Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA). In this article, we will discuss the important topics, best books etc., for GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence subject.

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Topics: Overview

After seeing the rising demand for AI-focused data science professionals in India as well as the global market, IISc Bangalore has added Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) as a new subject in GATE 2024. The inclusion of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence as subjects in the GATE 2024 exam shows the growing importance of these fields in various industries. Candidate from any engineering discipline can apply for GATE Data Science and AI paper. An overview of GATE Data Science & AI subject is provided below.

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) 2024 : Overview

Conducting Body

IISc Bangalore

GATE Exam Date

To be announced 

Total Number of Questions

65

Maximum Marks

100 

Time Allotted

3 hours

Mode of Exam

Online

Type of Questions
  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)
  • Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)
  • Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA): Important Topics 

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) exam consists of two sections i.e. General Aptitude and core Data Science & AI subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude and core Data Science & Artificial Intelligence is 15% and 85% respectively. Candidates should also go through the GATE Data Science and AI syllabus in great detail to know the important topics that will be asked in the exam. Here we will discuss important topics for Data Science & AI.

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Important Topics 

 

GATE Data Science and AI Important Topics

Topic

Sub Topics

Probability and Statistics
  • Permutation and Combinations
  • Independent events, mutually exclusive events
  • Bayes Theorem
  • Variance, mean, median, mode and standard deviation, correlation, and covariance
  • Bernoulli, Binomial Distribution
  • t-distribution, chi-squared distributions
  • z-test, t-test, chi-squared test

Linear Algebra
  • Vector space, subspaces
  • Linear dependence and independence of vectors
  • Matrices
  • Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors
  • Determinant
  • LU decomposition, singular value decomposition

Calculus and Optimization
  • Functions of a single variable
  • Limit, continuity, and differentiability
  • Taylor Series
  • Maxima and Minima

Programming, Data Structures and Algorithms
  • Programming in Python
  • Search Algorithms
  • Basic Sorting Algorithms
  • Divide and Conquer
  • Basic Graph Algorithms

Database Management and Warehousing
  • ER-model
  • Relational Model
  • Data Transformation
  • Data Warehouse Modelling

Machine Learning
  • Regression and classification problems
  • Cross-validation Methods
  • Clustering Algorithms
  • k-medoid
  • Top-down
  • Bottom-up: single-linkage, multiple linkage

Artificial Intelligence
  • Informed, uninformed, adversarial
  • Logic, propositional, predicate
  • Reasoning under uncertainty

What are the best books for GATE Data Science & AI

Choosing the right study materials is of utmost importance when preparing for the GATE Data Science & AI exam. As this paper is introduced in GATE 2024 exam, hence, it is better to get acquainted with the best books for this paper. You should also go through the GATE Syllabus as well. Here is a list of some highly recommended books for GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence syllabus.

  • Introduction to Probability by Dimitri P. Bertsekas & John N. Tsitsiklis
  • Introduction to Linear Algebra by Gilbert Strang
  • Learning Python by Mark Lutz
  • Database Management Systems by Raghu Ramakrishnan and Johannes Gehrke
  • Machine Learning for Beginners by Chris Sebastian
  • Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach by Stuart Russell and Peter Norvig

 

FAQ

Can a candidate choose another subject along with Data Science & Artificial Intelligence?

Yes, the candidate who chooses Data Science & Artificial Intelligence as his/her first choice can choose CS, EC, EE, MA, ME, ST, and XE as their second choice in GATE two-paper combination.

What are the important topics for GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence paper 2024?

The important topics for GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence paper are Probability and Statistics, Linear Algebra, Calculus, Programming, Data Structures and Algorithms, Database Management and Warehousing, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence.

Has the official GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence syllabus 2024 been released?

Yes, the official GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence syllabus 2024 has been released by IISc Bangalore on the official website of GATE 2024. You can also find the detailed GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence syllabus at Jagran Josh.

