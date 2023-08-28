GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Topics 2024

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Topics: Check the Important Topics of GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence along with the best books for preparing for GATE Data Science & AI paper.

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Topics: IISc Bangalore has added Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) as a new subject for GATE 2024 exam. As it is a new subject, the candidates must be curious about the important topics of Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA). In this article, we will discuss the important topics, best books etc., for GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence subject.

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) Important Topics: Overview

After seeing the rising demand for AI-focused data science professionals in India as well as the global market, IISc Bangalore has added Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) as a new subject in GATE 2024. The inclusion of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence as subjects in the GATE 2024 exam shows the growing importance of these fields in various industries. Candidate from any engineering discipline can apply for GATE Data Science and AI paper. An overview of GATE Data Science & AI subject is provided below.

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) 2024 : Overview Conducting Body IISc Bangalore GATE Exam Date To be announced Total Number of Questions 65 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA): Important Topics

GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (DA) exam consists of two sections i.e. General Aptitude and core Data Science & AI subjects. The weightage of General Aptitude and core Data Science & Artificial Intelligence is 15% and 85% respectively. Candidates should also go through the GATE Data Science and AI syllabus in great detail to know the important topics that will be asked in the exam. Here we will discuss important topics for Data Science & AI.

Data Science & Artificial Intelligence Important Topics

GATE Data Science and AI Important Topics Topic Sub Topics Probability and Statistics Permutation and Combinations

Independent events, mutually exclusive events

Bayes Theorem

Variance, mean, median, mode and standard deviation, correlation, and covariance

Bernoulli, Binomial Distribution

t-distribution, chi-squared distributions

z-test, t-test, chi-squared test Linear Algebra Vector space, subspaces

Linear dependence and independence of vectors

Matrices

Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors

Determinant

LU decomposition, singular value decomposition Calculus and Optimization Functions of a single variable

Limit, continuity, and differentiability

Taylor Series

Maxima and Minima Programming, Data Structures and Algorithms Programming in Python

Search Algorithms

Basic Sorting Algorithms

Divide and Conquer

Basic Graph Algorithms Database Management and Warehousing ER-model

Relational Model

Data Transformation

Data Warehouse Modelling Machine Learning Regression and classification problems

Cross-validation Methods

Clustering Algorithms

k-medoid

Top-down

Bottom-up: single-linkage, multiple linkage Artificial Intelligence Informed, uninformed, adversarial

Logic, propositional, predicate

Reasoning under uncertainty

What are the best books for GATE Data Science & AI

Choosing the right study materials is of utmost importance when preparing for the GATE Data Science & AI exam. As this paper is introduced in GATE 2024 exam, hence, it is better to get acquainted with the best books for this paper. You should also go through the GATE Syllabus as well. Here is a list of some highly recommended books for GATE Data Science & Artificial Intelligence syllabus.

Introduction to Probability by Dimitri P. Bertsekas & John N. Tsitsiklis

Introduction to Linear Algebra by Gilbert Strang

Learning Python by Mark Lutz

Database Management Systems by Raghu Ramakrishnan and Johannes Gehrke

Machine Learning for Beginners by Chris Sebastian

Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach by Stuart Russell and Peter Norvig

