Goa Police Recruitment 2021 for 55 Police Constable Driver Posts, 12th pass can apply

Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released on goa.gov.in for 55 Vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

Goa Police Recruitment 2021: Office of the Director-General of Police, Government of Goa has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Police Constable Driver Grade 3. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 October 2021. The candidates are required to download the application form from the Goa Police official website - https://citizen.goapolice.gov.in and Government of Goa Portal.i.e.goa.gov.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 55 vacancies of Police constables. The selection of the candidates will be done determined in accordance with the marks obtained by each candidate in the written test as per merit in the respective category. The selected candidates will undergo training for a specific period. The candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Notification Release Date: 21 September 2021

Last Date for submission of application: 22 October 2021

Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies - 55 Posts

Unreserved - 26 Posts

Scheduled Tribe - 8 Posts

Other Backward Class - 19 Posts

Economically Weaker Class - 2 Posts

Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates holding Senior Secondary School Certificate Exam or equivalent exam. The candidates must have a valid driving license for Heavy/Light Vehicles. Knowledge of Konkani.

Experience: 2 years

Chest: 78.74 cms (unexpanded) and 83.80 (expanded)

Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

For HomeGuards:

Eligibility:

Age Limit - 18 to 30 years

Qualification: Senior Secondary School Certificate Exam or equivalent

Height: 165 cms

Chest: 78.74 cms (unexpanded) and 83.80 (expanded)

Possessing Valid drivng license for Heavy/Light Vehicles. Knowledge of Konkani.

At least 5 years of experience as Home Guard Driver.

Sportsperson:

Eligibility:

Persons who have represented a state or the country in the National or National Competition in any of the Games/Sports.

Persons who have represented their university in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board.

Persons who have represented the State School Teams in the National Sports/Games for School conducted by the All India Schools Games Federation in any of Games/Sports prescribed in the advertisement.

Persons who have been awarded national awards in Physical Efficiency under National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be determined in accordance with the marks obtained by each candidate in the written exam as per merit, in the respective category. The selected candidates will have to undergo prescribed training for a specific period.

Download Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Goa Police Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications to the Police Headquarters, Panaji- Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Town Police Station, Vasco Police Station on or before 21 October 2021. No applications will be accepted after the due date.

Goa Police Recruitment 2021 Application Fee