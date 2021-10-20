GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2021 Out for Deputy Director Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Oct 25

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Key for the post of Deputy Director (Tech.) on its official website -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Know process to raise objections.

GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Provisional Key for the post of Deputy Director (Tech.) of Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service, Class-1. All those candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination for the Deputy Director (Tech.) of Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service, Class-1 posts can check the Provisional Answer Key available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the Provisional Key for the post of Deputy Director (Tech.) of Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service, Class-1 on its official website.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the Prelims exam for Deputy Director (Technical) of Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service, Gujarat Fire Service, Class-1, Urban Development and Urban Housing Development Class-1 Urban Development and Urban Housing Department against Advt. No. 13/2021-22 on 17 October 2021.

All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Deputy Director (Tech.) of Gujarat State Fire Prevention Service, Class-1 should note that they can raise their suggestion/objections, if any in the prescribed format (Suggestion Sheet) available on the official website on or before 25 October 2021. Candidate will have to attach copy of their OMR (Answer sheet) with objection/(s).

Candidates can check the PDF of the GPSC Prelims Provisional Key 2021 for Deputy Director (Tech.) posts on the official website of GPSC.

