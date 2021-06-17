GPSC Final Key 2021 Released for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the prelims Final Key for the Chief Industrial Advisor on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Check direct link here.

GPSC Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the prelims Final Key for the Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1, Industries and Mines, Class-1 posts against Advt. No. 13/ 2020-21. All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 post can check the Final Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the prelims Final Key for the Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 post on its official website. Commission has conducted the prelims exam for Chief Industrial Advisor on 04 April 2021.

Commission had published the provisional answer key for Chief Industrial Advisor post on 27 April 2021 and demanded the objections/suggestions till 04 May 2021.

Now GPSC has released the final prelims answer key for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 post on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 post against Advt. No. 13/ 2020-21 can check the GPSC Final Key 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GPSC Final Key 2021 for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 Post