GPSC Final Key 2021 Released for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the prelims Final Key for the Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1, Industries and Mines, Class-1 posts against Advt. No. 13/ 2020-21. All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 post can check the Final Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the prelims Final Key for the Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 post on its official website. Commission has conducted the prelims exam for Chief Industrial Advisor on 04 April 2021.
Commission had published the provisional answer key for Chief Industrial Advisor post on 27 April 2021 and demanded the objections/suggestions till 04 May 2021.
Now GPSC has released the final prelims answer key for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 post on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 post against Advt. No. 13/ 2020-21 can check the GPSC Final Key 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for GPSC Final Key 2021 for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 Post
How to Download: GPSC Final Key 2021 for Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1 Post
- Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission i.e.-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
- Visit to the News & Events List section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link Chief Industrial Advisor, Class-1, Industries and Mines Class-1INDUSTRIES and MINES DEPARTMENT-Final Key (Prelim) - 13/2020-21 - FAK-13-2020-21.pdf on the Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the desired GPSC Final Key 2021 Post on your screen.
- You can take Print Out and save a copy for future reference.