GPSC Police Inspector Prelims Admit Card 2020-21 Released @gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Download Here

GPSC Police Inspector Prelims Admit Card 2020 has been released by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). All such candidates who applied for GPSC Police Inspector Prelims 2020 Exam can download the admit cards through the official website of GPSC.i.e. gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Police Inspector Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be held on 10 January 2021. Candidates appearing in the exam can download GPSC Police Inspector 2020 admit card by entering their essential credential and other details on the login page. GPSC Police Inspector Prelims 2020 Admit Card be downloaded by clicking on the below link.

Visit the official website.i.e.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Click on GPSC Police Inspector Prelims Admit Card 2020flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new window. Select Job, Enter Confirmation Number, Date of Birth and click on submit button. The GPSC Police Inspector Prelims Admit Card 2020will be displayed. Download GPSC Police Inspector Prelims Admit Card 2020and save it for future reference.

GPSC Police Inspector Prelims Admit Card 2020 Download Link

GPSC Calendar 2021

Further, the commission has uploaded the GPSC Calendar 2021 for various exams commencing in January and February 2021. Candidates can go through the exam schedule by clicking on the above link.

