Search

GSEB SSC Time Table 2020- Gujarat Board 10th Time Table 2020

The GSEB has published the Gujarat Board 10th Time Table 2020 on the official website for the upcoming GSEB SSC Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the GSEB SSC Time Table 2020 from this page.

Feb 18, 2020 20:01 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
GSEB 10th Exam Time Table
GSEB 10th Exam Time Table

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, commonly known as GSEB, has published the Gujarat Board 10th Time Table 2020 on the official website for the upcoming GSEB SSC Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the GSEB SSC Time Table 2020 from this page. The GSEB SSC Date Sheet 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The GSEB officially publishes the Gujarat Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website that is gseb.org. 

GSEB SSC Time Table 2020

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, publish the Gujarat Board 10th Time Table 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the Gujarat Board 10th Examination 2020 can check the GSEB SSC Time Table 2020 below: 

 

Date

Subject

5th March 2020

First Language 

Gujarati

Hindi

Marathi

English

Urdu

Sindhi

Tamil

Telugu

Odia

7th March 2020

Science & Technology

11th March 2020

Mathematics 

13th March 2020

Social Science

14th March 2020

Second Language

Gujarati

16th March 2020

Second Language

English

17th March 2020

Second Language

Hindi

Sindhi

Sanskrit

Farsi

Arabic

Urdu

 

The above-mentioned Gujarat SSC Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Gujarat Board that is gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB is the official body responsible for publishing the GSEB SSC Time Table 2020. 

Related Stories