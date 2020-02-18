GSEB SSC Time Table 2020- Gujarat Board 10th Time Table 2020

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, commonly known as GSEB, has published the Gujarat Board 10th Time Table 2020 on the official website for the upcoming GSEB SSC Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the GSEB SSC Time Table 2020 from this page. The GSEB SSC Date Sheet 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The GSEB officially publishes the Gujarat Board 10th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website that is gseb.org.

GSEB SSC Time Table 2020

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, publish the Gujarat Board 10th Time Table 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the Gujarat Board 10th Examination 2020 can check the GSEB SSC Time Table 2020 below:

Date Subject 5th March 2020 First Language Gujarati Hindi Marathi English Urdu Sindhi Tamil Telugu Odia 7th March 2020 Science & Technology 11th March 2020 Mathematics 13th March 2020 Social Science 14th March 2020 Second Language Gujarati 16th March 2020 Second Language English 17th March 2020 Second Language Hindi Sindhi Sanskrit Farsi Arabic Urdu

The above-mentioned Gujarat SSC Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the Gujarat Board that is gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB is the official body responsible for publishing the GSEB SSC Time Table 2020.