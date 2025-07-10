HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2025-26: The HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is structured in a way that it builds students’ competencies across four foundational language areas that are: Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. The syllabus ensures an integration of both reading and writing skills so that the students understand the core objectives of the subject. Check this article to download the English Core syllabus PDF for free.
HBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26: General Instructions
1. There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.
2. The Annual Examination will be that of 80 marks, and a 20-mark weightage will be given for the Internal Assessment.
3. For Internal Assessment: The Periodic Assessment will include:
i) For 6 marks- Three SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 06 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
ii) For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.
iii) For 2 marks- The Subject teacher will assess and give a maximum of 02 marks for CRP (Class Room Participation) towards the final Internal Assessment.
iv) For 5 marks- A project work will be given to the students, and a weightage of 05 marks will be given towards the final Internal Assessment.
v) For 5 marks-Students will be awarded 05 marks for attendance as per the following criteria:
-
Above 75% to 80% - 01 marks
-
Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks
-
Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks
-
Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks
-
Above 95% - 05 marks
HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2025-26: Course Structure
Students can check the course structure here:
|
Sr.
No.
|
Section
|
Skill
|
Content
|
Marks
|
Total
|
1
|
A
|
Reading Skills
|
Comprehension of Unseen Passage
|
10
|
15
|
Note Making
|
5
|
2
|
B
|
Writing Skills
|
Notice
Advertisement Poster Making
|
5
|
15
|
Paragraph Writing Report Writing
Description of events
|
5
|
Letter Writing
Application Writing
|
5
|
3
|
C
|
Grammar
|
Determiners
|
10
|
10
|
Parts of Speech
|
Tenses
|
Voice
|
Modals
|
Clauses
|
4
|
D
|
Textbooks
|
Hornbill (Prose)
|
18
|
40
|
Hornbill (Poetry)
|
11
|
Snapshots
|
11
|
Total
|
80
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2025-26: Detailed Syllabus
Students can check the detailed syllabus here:
|
HORNBILL (Prose)
|
1
|
The Portrait of a Lady
|
Khushwant Singh
|
2
|
We’re Not Afraid to Die... if We Can All Be Together
|
Gordon Cook and Alan East
|
3
|
Discovering Tut: The Saga Continues
|
A.R. Williams
|
4
|
The Ailing Planet: The Green Movement’s Role
|
Nani Palkhivala
|
5
|
The Adventure
|
Jayant Narlikar
|
6
|
Silk Road
|
Nick Middleton
|
HORNBILL (Poetry)
|
1
|
A Photograph
|
Shirley Toulson
|
2
|
The Laburnum Top
|
Ted Hughes
|
3
|
The Voice of the Rain
|
Walt Whitman
|
4
|
Childhood
|
Markus Natten
|
5
|
Father to Son
|
Elizabeth Jennings
|
SNAPSHOTS
|
1
|
The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse
|
William Saroyan
|
2
|
The Address
|
Marga Minco
|
3
|
Mother’s Day
|
J.B. Priestley
|
4
|
Birth
|
A.J. Cronin
|
5
|
The Tale of Melon City
|
Vikram Seth
|
GRAMMAR
|
1
|
Parts of Speech: Brief introduction about Nouns, Pronouns, Verbs, Adverbs, Adjectives, Prepositions, Conjunctions, and Interjections.
|
2
|
Determiners: Their types and examples
|
3
|
Tenses: Practice of filling suitable form of verbs given in bracket
|
4
|
Voice (Active & Passive voice)
|
5
|
Clause: 1. Principal Clause, Subordinate Clause and Coordinate Clause.
1. Noun Clause, Adverbial Clause and Adjective Clause.
|
6
|
Modals: Modal Auxiliaries
|
READING SKILLS
|
1
|
Unseen Passage
|
2
|
Note Making
|
WRITING SKILLS
|
1
|
Application / Letter: Complaints and Business
|
2
|
Notice / Message (Related to School and Public Places)
|
3
|
Paragraph
|
4
|
Description of Events and Incidents
|
5
|
Report
HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Students can check the question paper design here:
|
Sr.
No.
|
Section
|
Skill/ Textbook
|
Content
|
No. of Questions
|
Description
|
Marks
|
1
|
A
|
Reading Skills
|
Comprehension Unseen Passage
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
1 question having 5 MCQ
and 5 Objective questions of 1 mark each
|
10
|
Note Making
|
1
|
Note making along with its
title
|
5
|
2
|
B
|
Writing Skills
|
Notice
Advertisement Poster Making
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one of given questions
|
5
|
Paragraph Writing
Report Writing
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one of given questions
|
5
|
Letter Writing Application Writing
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one of given questions
|
5
|
3
|
C
|
Grammar
|
Tenses
|
1 (With 12 sub
questions; 2 from each section)
|
Do any ten sub questions
|
10
|
Determiners
|
Articles
|
Voice
|
Modals
|
Clauses
|
4
|
D
|
Hornbill (Prose)
|
Comprehension Passage
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
1 question having 5 MCQ of
1 mark each
|
5
|
Essay Type Question
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one of given questions
|
5
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
1 (with 5 sub questions)
|
Do any four out of five sub questions of 2 marks each
|
8
|
Hornbill (Poetry)
|
Stanza for Comprehension
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
1 question having 5 MCQs of
1 mark each
|
5
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
1 (with 3 sub-questions)
|
Do any two out of three sub-questions of 3 marks each
|
6
|
Snapshots
|
Essay Type Question
|
1 (with internal choice)
|
Do any one of given questions
|
5
|
Short Answer Type Questions
|
1 (with 4 sub questions)
|
Do any three out of four sub questions of 2 marks each
|
6
|
Total
|
13
|
80
HBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26: Total Marks Weightage
Students can check the total weightage of marks here:
|
Section
|
Competencies
|
Total Marks (%age)
(approx.)
|
A
|
Reading Skills
|
Conceptual understanding, decoding, inferring, analysing, appreciating, interpreting, conventions and vocabulary, using appropriate
format(s) and summarizing
|
20%
|
B
|
Writing Skills
|
Conceptual understanding, application of rules, analysis, reasoning, using appropriate format, analysis, creativity, evaluation, and appropriacy of style and tone
|
20 %
|
C
|
Grammar
|
Conceptual Clarity, application of rules, analysis, inference and reasoning
|
10 %
|
D
|
Literature
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, analysis, inference, creativity with fluency, and Critical Thinking
|
50 %
Get the Syllabus PDF link to download the curriculum for free. Check the link below:
|
HBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF
