HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: Haryana Board has made available the revised syllabus for class 11 for the academic year 2025-26. Students can easily access the English (Core) PDF to study for the exam and score well. Read the full article to get the syllabus, study plan and question paper design along with the weightage of marks.

Jul 10, 2025, 16:11 IST
HBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download
HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2025-26: The HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is structured in a way that it builds students’ competencies across four foundational language areas that are: Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. The syllabus ensures an integration of both reading and writing skills so that the students understand the core objectives of the subject. Check this article to download the English Core syllabus PDF for free. 

Also, check: HBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26: General Instructions

1. There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.

2. The Annual Examination will be that of 80 marks, and a 20-mark weightage will be given for the Internal Assessment.

3. For Internal Assessment: The Periodic Assessment will include:

i) For 6 marks- Three SAT exams will be conducted and will have a weightage of 06 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

ii) For 2 marks- One half-yearly exam will be conducted and will have a weightage of 02 marks towards the final Internal Assessment.

iii) For 2 marks- The Subject teacher will assess and give a maximum of 02 marks for CRP (Class Room Participation) towards the final Internal Assessment.

iv) For 5 marks- A project work will be given to the students, and a weightage of 05 marks will be given towards the final Internal Assessment.

v) For 5 marks-Students will be awarded 05 marks for attendance as per the following criteria:

  • Above 75% to 80% - 01 marks

  • Above 80% to 85% - 02 marks

  • Above 85% to 90% - 03 marks

  • Above 90% to 95% - 04 marks

  • Above 95% - 05 marks

HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2025-26: Course Structure

Students can check the course structure here: 

Sr.

No.

Section

Skill

Content

Marks

Total

1

A

Reading Skills

Comprehension of Unseen Passage

10

15
     

Note Making

5

  

2

B

Writing Skills

Notice

Advertisement Poster Making

5

15
     

Paragraph Writing Report Writing

Description of events

5

  
     

Letter Writing

Application Writing

5

  

3

C

Grammar

Determiners

10

10
     

Parts of Speech

    
     

Tenses

    
     

Voice

    
     

Modals

    
     

Clauses

    

4

D

Textbooks

Hornbill (Prose)

18

40
     

Hornbill (Poetry)

11

  
     

Snapshots

11

  

Total

80

Internal Assessment

20

Grand Total

100

HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2025-26: Detailed Syllabus

Students can check the detailed syllabus here: 

HORNBILL (Prose)

1

The Portrait of a Lady

Khushwant Singh

2

We’re Not Afraid to Die... if We Can All Be Together

Gordon Cook and Alan East

3

Discovering Tut: The Saga Continues

A.R. Williams

4

The Ailing Planet: The Green Movement’s Role

Nani Palkhivala

5

The Adventure

Jayant Narlikar

6

Silk Road

Nick Middleton

HORNBILL (Poetry)

1

A Photograph

Shirley Toulson

2

The Laburnum Top

Ted Hughes

3

The Voice of the Rain

Walt Whitman

4

Childhood

Markus Natten

5

Father to Son

Elizabeth Jennings

SNAPSHOTS

1

The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse

William Saroyan

2

The Address

Marga Minco

3

Mother’s Day

J.B. Priestley

4

Birth

A.J. Cronin

5

The Tale of Melon City

Vikram Seth

GRAMMAR

1

Parts of Speech: Brief introduction about Nouns, Pronouns, Verbs, Adverbs, Adjectives, Prepositions, Conjunctions, and Interjections.

2

Determiners: Their types and examples

3

Tenses: Practice of filling suitable form of verbs given in bracket

4

Voice (Active & Passive voice)

5

Clause: 1. Principal Clause, Subordinate Clause and Coordinate Clause.

1. Noun Clause, Adverbial Clause and Adjective Clause.

6

Modals: Modal Auxiliaries

READING SKILLS

1

Unseen Passage

2

Note Making

WRITING SKILLS

1

Application / Letter: Complaints and Business

2

Notice / Message (Related to School and Public Places)

3

Paragraph

4

Description of Events and Incidents

5

Report

HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Students can check the question paper design here: 

Sr.

No.

Section

Skill/ Textbook

Content

No. of Questions

Description

Marks

1

A

Reading Skills

Comprehension Unseen Passage

1 (with internal choice)

1 question having 5 MCQ

and 5 Objective questions of 1 mark each

10
     

Note Making

1

Note making along with its

title

5

2

B

Writing Skills

Notice

Advertisement Poster Making

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one of given questions

5
     

Paragraph Writing

Report Writing

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one of given questions

5
     

Letter Writing Application Writing

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one of given questions

5

3

C

Grammar

Tenses

1 (With 12 sub

questions; 2 from each section)

Do any ten sub questions

10
     

Determiners

      
     

Articles

      
     

Voice

      
     

Modals

      
     

Clauses

      

4

D

Hornbill (Prose)

Comprehension Passage

1 (with internal choice)

1 question having 5 MCQ of

1 mark each

5
     

Essay Type Question

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one of given questions

5
     

Short Answer Type Questions

1 (with 5 sub questions)

Do any four out of five sub questions of 2 marks each

8
   

Hornbill (Poetry)

Stanza for Comprehension

1 (with internal choice)

1 question having 5 MCQs of

1 mark each

5
     

Short Answer Type Questions

1 (with 3 sub-questions)

Do any two out of three sub-questions of 3 marks each

6
   

Snapshots

Essay Type Question

1 (with internal choice)

Do any one of given questions

5
     

Short Answer Type Questions

1 (with 4 sub questions)

Do any three out of four sub questions of 2 marks each

6

Total

13

  

80

HBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26: Total Marks Weightage

Students can check the total weightage of marks here: 

Section

Competencies

Total Marks (%age)

(approx.)

A

Reading Skills

Conceptual understanding, decoding, inferring, analysing, appreciating, interpreting, conventions and vocabulary, using appropriate

format(s) and summarizing

20%

B

Writing Skills

Conceptual understanding, application of rules, analysis, reasoning, using appropriate format, analysis, creativity, evaluation, and appropriacy of style and tone

20 %

C

Grammar

Conceptual Clarity, application of rules, analysis, inference and reasoning

10 %

D

Literature

Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, analysis, inference, creativity with fluency, and Critical Thinking

50 %

Get the Syllabus PDF link to download the curriculum for free. Check the link below: 

HBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

Other Related Links

HBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26

HBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

 

