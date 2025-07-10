HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2025-26: The HBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is structured in a way that it builds students’ competencies across four foundational language areas that are: Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. The syllabus ensures an integration of both reading and writing skills so that the students understand the core objectives of the subject. Check this article to download the English Core syllabus PDF for free.

HBSE Class 11 English (Core) Syllabus 2025-26: General Instructions

1. There will be an Annual Examination based on the entire syllabus.

2. The Annual Examination will be that of 80 marks, and a 20-mark weightage will be given for the Internal Assessment.

3. For Internal Assessment: The Periodic Assessment will include: