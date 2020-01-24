HP Police Constable Result 2019-20 Declared @hppolice.gov.in, Download List of Qualified Candidates Here

HP Police Constable Result 2019-20: Directorate of Police, Communication and Technical Services, Himachal Pradesh Police Department has announced the result of written exam held on 22 December 2019 for the post of Constable. All candidates who have appeared in the HP Police Constable exam and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) can download HP Police Constables/CTS Result on official website i.e. www.hppolice.gov.in.

HP Police Constable Result PDF Link is also given below. The candidates can also check the list of qualified/disqualified candidates through the prescribed link.

HP Police Constable Result PDF

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for personality test/interview. Personality Test will be carrying 10 Marks. Interview Details will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time. After personality test, the selected candidates shall be required to undergo a medical exam conducted by relevant Medical Board and then through Character and Antecedent.

Before personality test, qualified candidates will be required to produce all original documents along with a set of self-attested photocopies.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 92 posts of Police Constables/CTS in HP. Applications were invited in the month of August. The last date for submitting applications was 30 September 2019.

